If You Use DeWalt Or Craftsman Tools, Be Prepared To Pay Even More Soon

When building out an assortment of tools, the first thing folks tend to do is compare brands. Looking over the numerous labels currently on the market, a few names stand out as being some of the most well-known, reliable, and expansive in their catalogues. Among these names are DeWalt — though there are some DeWalt products you should avoid — and Craftsman, who've proven themselves in the tool marketplace for decades. Unfortunately, for those new to the scene hoping to see what all the buzz is about, getting ahold of items from these two tested brands is about to become more difficult.

In an era where costs for just about everything are going up, it's no surprise that this trend has hit the biggest names in tools. Stanley Black and Decker, the parent company behind both DeWalt and Craftsman, has revealed that price hikes are on the way. This is due to a projected $800 million tariff impact, with CFO Patrick Hallinan explaining that the 30% incremental tariffs on Chinese goods, 30% on non-USMCA-compliant goods from Mexico, around 20% in aggregate on goods from other areas, and 50% Section 232 metal tariffs were taken into consideration. Higher tariffs mean higher prices for consumers as Stanley Black and Decker and other companies try to keep profits and growth up.

This isn't the first time Craftsman and DeWalt tools have gone up in price as of late. Mere months ago, Stanley Black and Decker implemented increases for similar reasons.