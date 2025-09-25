Baseus Inspire XH1 Review: There's One Major Flaw Holding These Headphones Back

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the advantages of my job is I get exposure to a lot of over-ear headphones. Very often those headphones cost upwards of $300 or more. One recent example is the Nothing Headphone (1) that just launched a few weeks ago. So, when a set of fine-looking over-ear headphones comes along for a price that's half that of most of its competition, I tend to notice.

Baseus is a company that's had its finger in a lot of pies. The company sells everything from security cameras to power banks, but one area where it's really earned its stripes is in audio. When it comes to the models we (SlashGear's reviewers, collective) have tested, Baseus earbuds have always been of decent quality at a great price point. Those attributes extend to its over-ear offerings, including the Inspire XH1 (wireless headphones with Bluetooth 6.1).

I saw the Inspire XH1 headphones get launched at IFA in Berlin, and Baseus provided me a set for testing. I have been testing them out for the past couple of weeks, including two plane rides between the United States and Germany. I've had a chance to log some serious listening time and I'm ready to collect my thoughts.