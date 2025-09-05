IFA 2025 Day One Round-Up: Kicking Things Off With A Hi-Tech Bang
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
IFA 2025 has opened to the public and everyone now has a chance to see the latest, greatest, and quirkiest new consumer tech on the market. While this is the first day of the trade show, held each year in Berlin, Germany, the SlashGear team on the ground already had a chance to see and try out sneak previews of some of these innovations earlier this week.
Today, we got to see a lot more, even if it meant elbowing our way through crowds of enthusiasts and families dragging along children who probably hoped they were going to Legoland. In fact, if you happen to be in Berlin, we can't recommend enough that you visit IFA 2025 and see everything it has to offer, including robot tennis coaches, state-of-the-art kitchen appliances, and digital projectors with jaw-dropping resolution.
With multiple football field-sized halls crammed from wall to wall with booths, it would be impossible to list everything we've seen so far, and it's only been the first day. But here's a rundown of just a few of the things that stuck out to us as we got up close and personal with IFA's newest players.
Turns out we care more about devices for our pets more than those made for us
Earlier this year, SATELLAI made waves earlier at CES with its satellite-connected tracker collar, which offers AI-driven health and training data for your pet. After all, if we can wear fitness trackers, why can't our dogs and cats? At this year's IFA, the brand debuted a slightly scaled-down product, the SATELLAI Collar Go — a smaller, more affordable option. Paired with the activity monitoring is custom-LLM AI coach that provides analysis, alerts, and advice focused on care, nutrition, and general pet health.
Considering how scary it can be when a furry loved one goes missing (or is just doing a really good job hiding under the bed), this device is hard for us to ignore. The SATELLAI Collar Go offers real-time and GPS tracking, as well as instant notifications if your pet leaves a designated "safe zone" (which you can set to a square or round radius). Additionally, it provides "Find Dog" light and audio pings. You can also customize commands and record your own voice, allowing you to verbally tell your pet to get back in the yard for example, from a speaker within its collar.
The collar comes in several colors and is durable, IP68 dust-resistant, and waterproof — so it can handle whatever messes your pet will inevitably find itself in. With 15 days of battery life, you also won't need to constantly remove and replace your pet's collar to recharge it. With its smart collar and new Collar Go, SATELLAI is becoming a brand to know when it comes to the coolest tech for pets.
We were inspired to see Baseus offer quality headphones
At a flashy, colorful press conference held right before IFA, Baseus debuted a new line of high-quality headphones — the Inspire Series. The three products included in the Inspire roster cover each of the most common ways people like to listen with portable audio: the Inspire XH1 noise-cancelling headphones, Inspire XP1 noise-cancelling earbuds, and Inspire XC1 open-ear earbuds. All three products boast impressive specs and features, but as great as these are, there are other premium audio brands offering very similar performance.
However, what makes the Inspire series really stand out is its price point, as the XP1 and XC1 are $129.99 each, with the XH1 just $20 more at Amazon. That's a solid deal considering the price of competitors offering similar premium headphones. We got to try out all three sets, testing them with various genres of music as well as ambient soundscapes to get a feel for all the frequencies and texture. Baseus partnered with Bose to develop the new devices, which helps explain the improved sound.
The Inspire XH1 supports Dolby Audio, Hi-Res Audio and LDAC support and presents a 360-degree soundstage with zero distortion. Its 4-later ANC system can reduce sound by up to 48 decibels, while 5 dedicated microphones help boost your voice when on calls by using highly advanced algorithms, allowing you to come in clear on the other end even in loud areas with 75-decibel ambient noise. They can last up to 100 hours on a single charge, and a 10-minute charge will grant you another twelve.
Robot vacuum or stick vacuum? Why choose?
There are a lot of vacuums at IFA — both traditional handheld and autonomous robot models. However, the xLean TR1 immediately stood out because of its design. Its base is a boxy square design, similar to a robot vacuum, but it has a narrow upright handle. Just a few seconds after visiting the booth it becomes apparent why the xLean TR1 looks like it does — it's the world's first dual-style AI cleaning robot with self-evolving intelligence.
What that mouthful means is that it's both a robot vacuum, like a Roomba, and a handheld. This hybrid design is incredibly convenient. If you own a robot cleaner, you've probably experienced the inconvenience of what happens when someone spills a drink or knocks over a plant and you need a quick spot clean. While having an autonomous robot covering your floors without you thinking about it is obviously much easier than pushing around a stick vacuum, it can be a huge hassle to find its remote or open its app and then guide it toward the spill. It moves pretty slowly when in manual and you'll need to make several passes before the floor is fully clean.
However, the xLean TR1 allows you to seamlessly attach a stick handle and transform the autonomous cleaner into a stick vacuum, so you can quickly push it back and forth and manually eliminate the spill in seconds. It's such a simple concept, it makes you wonder why it hasn't debuted earlier — a vacuum that can be used just as easily manually or autonomously. The cleaner is equipped with 800 rpm dual rollers and its square design makes it corner friendly. Is this the most flashy device at IFA? No — but it's one of the most practical.
Take a trip with Satechi
As a frequent traveler and generally a person who prefers flexibility while working, I love this idea from Satechi a little bit. This isn't one of those concepts that completely blows your mind, but instead it's more of a "why did it take this long" scenario. The concept is quite simple. It's a portable Bluetooth keyboard that's made for travel. But that's not all.
The cover for the keyboard has a flexible joint in it that allows it to serve as a tablet stand, instantly transforming your tablet into a productivity workstation. Again, this is not the most mind-blowing concept, but it's something I can really get behind. Sometimes it's nice to just grab and iPad and a keyboard and zip down to the local coffee shop to get some work done or bring a tablet onto a plane to do some writing.
Satechi also has a mouse that's part of the line. It's small, but comfortable to use. Both are available now in black and Sand colorways on Satechi's website. The Keyboard is $79.99 and the Mouse is $29.99.
Open it up and rotate, Lenovo
Lenovo is always great for an interesting concept or two at a trade show, and this year did not disappoint. The Thinkbook VertiFlex laptop is a 14-inch laptop with a hidden trick. When you open the laptop cover, you get a typical 14-inch OLED display with brightness up to 400 nits, and a 60Hz refresh rate. But, if you're not really a landscape kind of person, you can grab th bottom right corner, and rotate the display 90 degrees so suddenly you have a laptop in portrait orientation.
Of course, the big question is, "Why?" and there are a few reasons for it. We're increasingly becoming a vertical video culture with TikTok and Instagram Reels, so this can be a great way to scroll those videos. Also, some people, myself included prefer portrait orientation for something like instant messengers and chat apps, like Slack or Telegram. Many coders also prefer portrait orientation so you can take in as much of the code as possible at a glance.
Of course, in a world where Lenovo has folding laptops and vertically extending laptops, a rotating screen on a laptop feels a bit mid, to put it into Gen Z parlance, but it's still an interesting concept and I'm happy that it exists — even if it's just a concept for now. I would love to put one of these through its paces at some point, so stay tuned.
A new dinosaur watch from Amazfit
Last year, we were introduced to the Amazfit T-REX 3 which is a really neat, but chunky watch from Amazfit. I've had great experiences with Amazfit watches thus far, and the T-Rex 3 Pro looks to continue that tradition.
This is a huge watch that comes in a 44mm or 48mm configuration with an AMOLED display with up to 3,000 nits of brightness. Needless to say, you won't have a problem reading the watch face in bright sunlight.
Battery life won't be a problem either because the T-Rex Pro 3 can last for up to 25 days of typical use, or 10 days of heavy use. Of course, the T-Rex Pro 3 is designed for heavy use. It's a very exercise-focused smartwatch that can help rack your workouts, recovery, and other things people who work out are concerned about that I wouldn't know anything about. All the same, a smartwatch that can work for 25 days straight is impressive, even if it is a bit on the chonky side and starts at $399.99.