IFA 2025 Day One Round-Up: Kicking Things Off With A Hi-Tech Bang

IFA 2025 has opened to the public and everyone now has a chance to see the latest, greatest, and quirkiest new consumer tech on the market. While this is the first day of the trade show, held each year in Berlin, Germany, the SlashGear team on the ground already had a chance to see and try out sneak previews of some of these innovations earlier this week.

Today, we got to see a lot more, even if it meant elbowing our way through crowds of enthusiasts and families dragging along children who probably hoped they were going to Legoland. In fact, if you happen to be in Berlin, we can't recommend enough that you visit IFA 2025 and see everything it has to offer, including robot tennis coaches, state-of-the-art kitchen appliances, and digital projectors with jaw-dropping resolution.

With multiple football field-sized halls crammed from wall to wall with booths, it would be impossible to list everything we've seen so far, and it's only been the first day. But here's a rundown of just a few of the things that stuck out to us as we got up close and personal with IFA's newest players.