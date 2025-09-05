IFA 2025 Day Zero Round-Up: Plenty To See Before The Show Opens Tomorrow!

IFA, the biggest consumer technology show in the world, opens tomorrow. But we've been on the ground since yesterday meeting with various brands and checking out their various products. Between off-site meetings with companies like Logitech and Lenovo, and showcases like Showstoppers, we've already seen a ton of really interesting tech.

The show floor opens tomorrow, and if you're in Berlin, you can come down and check things out yourself — the show is open to the public, as long as you have a ticket. But for those of you who are not in town, or can't take the time to see what's going on, we're here to bring you all the cool goodies there are to see.

This is tech that we haven't spent a lot of time with, but we've had some hands-on time and demos in order to vet a lot of the claims these companies are making. Some of what you'll see at tradeshows will never see the light of day; what we've seen seems to at least have a really good chance at succeeding in the open market. So without further ado, here's all the cool stuff we saw before the show even opened.