10 Of The Best Smart Speakers Worth Buying (According To User Reviews)

Smart speakers are getting increasingly popular, and for good reason. The convenience of having a virtual assistant and a wireless speaker all in one has found appeal among gadget enthusiasts. These speakers are more than just music listening devices. They can set alarms, answer your questions, check the weather, and even help you learn a new language. There are many unexpected uses for your smart speakers.

Today, they've become a staple in many smart home setups, but it's not just the functionality that users care about. Even the aesthetic appeal is something manufacturers are paying increasing attention to. With so many options available — from big tech brands integrating smart speakers into their product lines to established audio companies expanding into the smart speaker space — competition is heating up, giving users a wide variety of choices.

When it comes to smart speakers, though, there is hardly a one-size-fits-all. Some users care more for portability and carrying their smart companion outdoors, while others want a smart home device to integrate into their Alexa or Google Assistant ecosystem. With reviews from users, we looked at some of the best offerings on the market and ones you should consider getting.

