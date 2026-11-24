3 Of The Best Smart AC Controllers For Mini Splits
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Mini split air conditioners aren't as popular in the U.S. as in other parts of the world, but the market is expanding. A large part of this growth can be attributed to the fact that these are easily retrofitted to properties. Many modern mini split air conditioners are also smart, and allow you to control your unit remotely, use voice commands, and set schedules. If that sounds useful and you find yourself looking at your conventional mini split and thinking, "why can't you do that?" Then there is a solution — a smart AC controller for mini splits.
A smart AC controller is a home gadget that can produce big results. Most models use infrared signals to mimic the commands sent by your mini split's existing remote. Typically, it connects to your home's Wi-Fi and is plugged into an outlet close your AC unit though many require line of sight placement. Essentially, it acts as a bridge that allows you to control your mini split through Wi-Fi. Once configured, you can control temperature settings, fan speeds, operating modes, schedules, and more from a smartphone app, voice assistant, or the controller. They can also introduce features like geofencing, energy monitoring, and intelligent climate control. In short, this is a smart gadget that can upgrade your air conditioner, mini splits are also among some of the best air conditioners for small homes.
We cover how these are selected in full at the end of this article, but our selections are based on recommendations from trusted platforms like Consumer Reports and real-world user feedback from sites like Amazon.
Sensibo Air
Sensibo was founded in 2014 through a crowdfunding campaign. Since then, it has established itself as a global brand with a mission to reduce the energy consumption of heating and cooling systems. The Sensibo Air is one of its smart AC controllers and is recommended by Consumer Reports and carries a 4.1-star rating on Amazon from over 1,300 reviews. The controller and its accompanying app can add smart functionality to most mini-split air conditioners, portable air conditioners, or window units. Basically, if you can control your unit with a remote control, it should be compatible with this device.
The device is designed to be easy to set up, and reviews seem to confirm that this is the case. The setup routine involves connecting the device to your Wi-Fi and following the instructions on the Sensibo app to complete the installation. Once installed, the smart features that the control enables include a climate react function, geofencing, remote access & control, scheduling, and voice control functionality through Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Of course, the usual suspects of mode selection, temperature control, and power are also accessible through the application. The device is mains-powered and can be wall- or surface-mounted. The Sensibo Air smart air conditioner controller is available from Amazon and costs $124.00. One downside of this controller is the lack of a touchscreen or control options on the unit itself — if this is important' then the next controller on the list could be a better bet.
Cielo Breez Max
The Cielo Breez Max is another controller that comes recommended by Consumer Reports and is also highly regarded on Amazon. This model boasts a review rating of 4.6 stars from over a thousand reviews. Additionally, the listing states that it won the AHR Product of the Year — these are the air-conditioning, heating, and refrigeration awards that are decided at the annual AHR Expo. The Breez Max claimed its victory in 2022.
As far as compatibility goes, it works with over 20,000 air conditioners, but again, your unit must be controllable through an existing infrared controller. The controller should be able to auto-detect your system, and the company says it can add support for your device if this doesn't happen. Most users have reported that the device is easy to set up, and this can generally be achieved in around 20 minutes. Once set up, the device can be controlled through the app, but it can also be controlled through the touchscreen on the device itself.
It comes with a suite of features that you'd expect from a smart controller, including geofencing, intelligent climate control, energy usage tracking, and automation. It's also compatible with most smart home ecosystems, including Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT devices, and Cielo's own Cielo linked system. You can also group multiple controllers and air conditioners to create HVAC zones. It can even tell you when maintenance is needed, useful for reminding you of the fall cleaning mini split task that will help your unit run in the winter.
The Cielo Breez Max is available on Amazon and costs $114.35.
Cielo Breez Lite smart AC controller
If you're looking to add smart functionality to your mini split on a budget, then the Cielo Breez Lite Smart AC controller could be the option you're looking for. At just $68, the device has amassed an impressive 4.5-star rating on Amazon from over 700 reviews. And while it isn't expressly listed in Consumer Reports' top smart AC controller listing, it does get a mention as a budget option, and it does have many of the same features as the more advanced Max controller.
In terms of functionality, the Breez Lite has a pretty full box of tricks that includes remote access, scheduling, geofencing, and compatibility with most common smart home ecosystems, including Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings. It's also compatible with over 20,000 air conditioning and heat pump models, and boasts an easy setup.
One notable difference between the Breez Lite and Breez Max is the controller itself. While the Max's controller can be used to adjust your air conditioner settings, the Lite controller has no such functionality — there is no display on this controller. In other words, the Cielo app is the only way to configure your unit. If this isn't too much of a compromise, then the Lite does offer a cost-effective and well-regarded route to a smarter mini split air conditioner.
How we selected these smart AC controllers
To compile this list, we focused on smart AC controllers that would bring added functionality to existing mini split AC systems — if they're compatible with an infrared remote. Because this is a relatively small product category, we only included products that had been recognised and tested by trusted authorities like Consumer Reports.
Each controller had to meet three criteria. First, it had to introduce features that genuinely improved on those offered by a standard remote control. This included features like smartphone connectivity, geofencing, voice assistant compatibility, and energy monitoring. Second, the brand had to be established, and the products had enough genuine user feedback to offer meaningful insights. Finally, each controller had to be compatible with a range of mini split systems, rather than serving a single proprietary platform.