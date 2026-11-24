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Mini split air conditioners aren't as popular in the U.S. as in other parts of the world, but the market is expanding. A large part of this growth can be attributed to the fact that these are easily retrofitted to properties. Many modern mini split air conditioners are also smart, and allow you to control your unit remotely, use voice commands, and set schedules. If that sounds useful and you find yourself looking at your conventional mini split and thinking, "why can't you do that?" Then there is a solution — a smart AC controller for mini splits.

A smart AC controller is a home gadget that can produce big results. Most models use infrared signals to mimic the commands sent by your mini split's existing remote. Typically, it connects to your home's Wi-Fi and is plugged into an outlet close your AC unit though many require line of sight placement. Essentially, it acts as a bridge that allows you to control your mini split through Wi-Fi. Once configured, you can control temperature settings, fan speeds, operating modes, schedules, and more from a smartphone app, voice assistant, or the controller. They can also introduce features like geofencing, energy monitoring, and intelligent climate control. In short, this is a smart gadget that can upgrade your air conditioner, mini splits are also among some of the best air conditioners for small homes.

We cover how these are selected in full at the end of this article, but our selections are based on recommendations from trusted platforms like Consumer Reports and real-world user feedback from sites like Amazon.