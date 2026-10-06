8 Of The Best Air Conditioners You Can Buy For Small Homes

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Like with any other appliance, buying a new air conditioner might be a spur-of-the-moment move when you're desperate to cool down or it may be something you plan to replace. There are some drawbacks to making a rash decision, though. Taking some time to do your research can help you avoid getting the wrong AC for your home, especially if you have a smaller one.

Choosing a too-big air conditioner, for example, could lead to wasted energy as your overpowered unit makes your home feel like the inside of a freezer. You may also be able to get away with a smaller AC that takes up less space — always a priority when living in smaller spaces.

The good news is that plenty of major air conditioner brands make units that work for homes of all sizes. To narrow down the options, we started with some key goals, like finding air conditioners that are energy efficient and take up little space. For more on our methodology, stay tuned at the end of the list.