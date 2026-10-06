8 Of The Best Air Conditioners You Can Buy For Small Homes
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Like with any other appliance, buying a new air conditioner might be a spur-of-the-moment move when you're desperate to cool down or it may be something you plan to replace. There are some drawbacks to making a rash decision, though. Taking some time to do your research can help you avoid getting the wrong AC for your home, especially if you have a smaller one.
Choosing a too-big air conditioner, for example, could lead to wasted energy as your overpowered unit makes your home feel like the inside of a freezer. You may also be able to get away with a smaller AC that takes up less space — always a priority when living in smaller spaces.
The good news is that plenty of major air conditioner brands make units that work for homes of all sizes. To narrow down the options, we started with some key goals, like finding air conditioners that are energy efficient and take up little space. For more on our methodology, stay tuned at the end of the list.
GE Profile AHTR10ACH2
There is one notable drawback to a window AC unit in a small home, and that's the fact that you lose the view out of a window. Depending on the layout of your home, that might be an acceptable tradeoff for convenient cooling. Of course, there's also an upside to window units, and that's the fact that they can be stored away in the off-season. If you're living in a small home, the ability to stow the unit in a garage or storage shed is a plus for saving space and preserving your enjoyment of your home (and the view from inside).
One choice when it comes to cooling a small home is the GE Profile AHTR10ACH2. It's a 10,100 BTU size, which should cool rooms up to 450 square feet. For a small home, that could cover most of your living and dining area, if not more (and if the layout allows for airflow).
In terms of energy efficiency, EnergyStar states that this unit uses 44 percent less energy than the federal standard. While there are many energy efficient window ACs to choose from, this one is an easy choice if you have a smaller space to cool and want a brand that's easy to buy at your local home improvement store. Sure, there are some downsides to window ACs, but in terms of flexibility and cost, the GE Profile unit is worth considering. GE sells this unit for around $442.
Friedrich 8,000 BTU window AC
Another energy efficient air conditioner ideal for small homes is the Friedrich (also sold under the brand name Kühl) window AC. One of its highlighted features includes the fact that it's made to be as quiet as possible. Kühl's brochure outlines the sound-blocking materials used in the unit's construction, among other perks. The unit is also energy efficient, with EnergyStar noting that it uses 47 percent less energy than the federal standard; this model is the second most efficient of all listed Kühl models in EnergyStar's ranking.
While this particular unit is advertised as a window model, Kühl also gives instructions on how to install it in a wall. That is another reason this AC unit be a solid choice for small homes; an in-wall installation doesn't require blocking a window. The cooling capacity, which is 8,700 BTU, should be able to handle a room up to about 350 square feet.
The only tricky thing about the brand might be the fact that it has two different names. While EnergyStar lists the unit as Kühl, the parent brand is Friedrich. When shopping for these units, you'll want to use the latter name. Friedrich air conditioners are available at Home Depot, Walmart, and Target. While the specific model numbers seem to have changed since this particular unit was manufactured, Walmart has comparable (and newer) models for around $388.
Gradient All-Weather 120V Window Heat Pump
Something that always used to bother me about living in a small home with a window AC unit was the fact that it blocked my favorite window. Sometimes, the best fit for a window AC might be the window that has the most unobstructed view. If that's the case in your smaller home, a Gradient All-Weather 120V Window Heat Pump might be the perfect fit for your space.
In addition to maintaining your light source, a Gradient also doubles as a heater in the winter. Using a heat pump, the unit handles both AC and heating, so you won't need to retire it in any season. As someone who's lived in a handful of different yet similarly small homes over the years, I wish I had known about this kind of unit sooner. A lot of smaller homes, particularly older ones, may not have ductwork for HVAC, but a window heat pump solves multiple challenges at once.
Not only is the Gradient unit EnergyStar certified, but it uses far less energy than other ACs we looked at. EnergyStar states it uses 71 percent less energy than the federal standard. In short, it's one of the most efficient window air conditioners we've found. The only drawback could be the price; at an estimated $3,800, Gradient's innovative AC may cost a lot more than alternatives.
GE Profile ClearView AHTT08BC
Another excellent air conditioner for small homes is GE's Profile ClearView line. These window units straddle the window sill, allowing you to see through the window above. While you may still want to remove the window unit in the cooler months, you don't necessarily have to.
The GE Profile ClearView AHTT08BC is one of the quietest window ACs, with a decibel rating of 41. For reference, that's around the sound level of a quiet library; normal conversation ranks at a 60. If you find that noise levels are one of the tough things about living in a smaller place, a quieter AC is a great choice. The 8,300 BTU ClearView model can cool rooms up to 350 square feet, but other model options are available, too.
There are some specifications to pay attention to if you decide to go for a ClearView unit versus a typical window unit. GE notes that the Profile ClearView fits windows from 20 to 40 inches wide, but the unit also needs to be ten inches from the floor. There's also the wall thickness to take into account; GE says the unit expands to fit walls from 4.5 inches to 13.75 inches thick. Make sure to take careful measurements before buying one. GE's ClearView model costs around $484.
LG Portable AC
In some situations, a window AC just won't cut it, even in a small home. If your concerns are more about physically placing the unit or moving it around in cooler weather, a portable unit could be a good fit. Specifically, we like the LG Portable AC for a few different reasons. For one thing, LG has a reputation for being one of the most reliable AC brands. In terms of brand recognition, that's an easy win.
The other factor is how many people seem to love the LG unit. While you don't want to waste money on cheap portable ACs, it might be worth the splurge for a better-known brand. Case in point? A few thousand Home Depot and LG reviews that prop up the LG unit as highly-rated. The unit is great for larger spaces in your smaller home, or for studio setups under about 450 square feet.
When looking at portable AC options, you'll usually find similar setups. A portable AC typically has wheels so it's easy to maneuver (at least, easier than a window unit), and an exhaust hose that connects to the closest window. While we have heard about problems with some LG ACs, the portable unit seems to be a fan favorite. You can get this model from LG for about $700.
Whynter ARC-1230WN
Another excellent portable air conditioner option is the Whynter ARC-1230WN. Up to 14,000 BTU ensures your entire space is cooled down — up to 600 square feet — and there's a remote, or you can use the app for even easier adjustments. If you have a studio living space or a large living space that makes up most of your home, this could be a perfect fit.
Industry reviews label the Whynter model one of the best portable air conditioners when pitted against brands like Midea, GE, LG, Frigidaire, and Whirlpool. Highlights of the Whynter unit include high efficiency, its ability to quickly dehumidify, and the amount of space it can cool.
Although there are some downsides to portable air conditioners, they're a viable option for many homes, including lower square footage spaces. Plus, you can always roll this unit to a different room, a convenience you won't find with window models or more permanent units (like wall ACs or mini splits). Whynter AC models are available at Walmart, Wayfair, Home Depot, Amazon, and other retailers. You can find the ARC-1230WN model at Lowe's for about $660.
Senville Mini Split
Mini splits are another excellent air conditioner solution for small homes. Personally, I have a unit that I love. Although it runs on solar power versus being wired into my home, I don't think you can go wrong with an energy-efficient mini split in your living space. Of course, like most of these other AC units, a mini split best serves open floorplans, but I've also found that the air circulates much better than window units because of the positioning of the mini split high up on the wall.
The Senville Mini Split is one of our recommendations largely thanks to a staggering amount of positive reviews. Mini splits in general can help you save energy, and Senville notes that the mini split could save you 34 percent on energy costs. Given the effort and logistics involved in installing one, however, mini splits are not for everyone.
Not only do you need to cut a hole in the wall of your home, but you also need to arrange a spot for the heat pump, which sits outside. Wiring was the most nerve-wracking part of installing our mini split, but it was worth the effort. Like my mini split system, Senville's also utilizes Wi-Fi for app connectivity, so you can adjust your environment from anywhere. Thousands of consumers apparently love this mini split for spaces up to about 700 square feet. You can buy this unit on Amazon for about $800.
Costway Mini Split
Our final air conditioner recommendation for small homes is another mini split option. The Costway Mini Split is a cost-effective mini split with, like other similar models, both heating and cooling functions. You can choose from a range of BTU options, but we looked at the 12,000 BTU unit, specifically, which aims to cover rooms up to 750 square feet.
Unlike the more expensive option on our list, the Costway Mini Split doesn't have Wi-Fi functionality. However, it has a remote control with plenty of options, including a sleep mode. At its lowest setting the Costway mini split is as quiet as 20 decibels, although on the highest setting, it can reach about 50. There's even an eco mode (and a screen off button) to aim to conserve more energy.
Thinking about going with a mini split for your smaller home's heating and cooling? You might want to consider solar panels for the mini split, to divert your energy costs from your local utility. Eventually, my solar panels will pay for themselves, and the package of eight has served us well so far. As for the Costway Mini Split alone, that will cost you about $560 on Amazon.
Methodology
Our methodology for choosing the best air conditioners for small homes involved a few key factors. We looked for units that are quiet and relatively unobtrusive, in terms of how much space they take up and whether they, say, block your view out the window. We also looked at energy efficiency, aiming for units that are affordable on energy and not overkill for small spaces.
We sourced our choices from past SlashGear reviews and roundups and highly-rated units that are easily available on Amazon. We also factored in the experience of this writer, who has lived in small homes and used these types of air conditioners before. Though we chose some units specifically because they are energy efficient, learning some ways to increase efficiency can help you save even more on cooling your small home.