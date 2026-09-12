5 Downsides Of Window Air Conditioners To Consider Before You Buy

Some windows are able to lock in any position, but many are only able to lock when they are completely closed. This isn't possible when there is an air conditioner sitting in the frame. Most of the time, people simply slide the window down so that it will sit as securely as possible on top of the air conditioner and then let it stay that way. This leaves a potential opening for any would-be intruders to gain access to the home -– especially if this window happens to be on the ground floor.

There are a couple of imperfect solutions for this, such as cutting a piece of wooden dowel to serve as a stop for the window. One of the better options is to invest in a secondary mechanism, such as a security bar or a rail lock. These will keep the window itself from moving any higher than it already is and help prevent the air conditioner from being easily removed. They're also pretty affordable, so they don't add too much to the total cost of installation. In extreme cases, some have even gone so far as to install external steel cages that secure the entire window.

It's also worth noting that any window alarm sensors will most likely not be able to function with an AC in place unless you reposition them. These are usually composed of a magnet and an alarm transmitter that form a circuit when the window is closed. This circuit is broken when someone opens it, setting off the alarm. A window that's already partially open won't be able to form the circuit in its original position, so it won't trip the alarm if the window is opened further as the air conditioner is removed.