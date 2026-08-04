5 Of The Quietest Window Air Conditioners You Can Buy In 2026
If you're in the market for a new window air conditioner for summer 2026, there are a few qualities you're likely mindful of in your search. While it's worth taking the time to find one that physically fits your space, provides ample cooling, and is an overall budget-friendly air conditioner, one would be remiss to overlook the matter of sound. After all, air conditioners are notorious for getting rather noisy while running. Not only can this prove a nuisance for you in your living space, but those living nearby will also have to endure the rumbles and hums of the machine.
On the whole, it's expected that a window air conditioner will make some kind of noise. Generally speaking, they pull in electricity to run one fan, which, in turn, pulls in warm air. Simultaneously, this electricity powers a compressor to push the coolant through the coils, thus cooling the air. Another fan then pushes the cooled air out into the room, quickly bringing down the indoor temperature. That's a lot of moving parts, and even right out of the box, air conditioners are going to make noise as a result. The average window air conditioner tends to run between 50 and 60 decibels, with models below that level considered more noise-conscious examples.
With that said, modern window air conditioner technology has greatly dampened the noise created by these essential summer appliances. For those in want of quieter summer cooling, these are some of the best options currently available.
1. Midea U-shaped smart air conditioner
Throughout its existence, Midea has become recognized among the most reliable air conditioner brands out there. At the same time, the brand has worked to improve its units in other ways, such as their volume levels. The Midea U-shaped smart window air conditioner, which comes in 8,000, 10,000, and 12,000 BTU forms — models MAW08V1QWT, MAW10V1QWT, and MAW12V1QWT, respectively – is significantly quieter than most air conditioners like it for sale today. Supposedly, it's 10 times quieter than its competitors. The company claims it can get as quiet as 32 decibels while in use, though higher cooling settings will bump that number up to some extent.
The Midea U-shaped smart window air conditioner comes with a bevy of other noteworthy specs and features alongside its remarkably low volume level. As the name suggests, it's a smart device that can be controlled with the SmartHome app, and the U-shaped design keeps the unit held in place via brackets. Should you want or need to open your windows, you can do so without it falling out. It also claims 35% faster cooling with FlashCool mode and 35% increased energy efficiency thanks to its variable-speed inverter technology. The Midea website lists these window units at $399.99, $449.99, and $509.99 depending on the BTUs, each coming with the Midea one-year limited warranty.
2. GE model AHTT08BC Profile ClearView ultra quiet window air conditioner
General Electric has an incredibly deep product catalog with well over a century of development behind it. In fact, there are probably things that you didn't know GE makes. Meanwhile, some of its most well-known offerings are its window air conditioners, including those that prioritize producing as little noise as possible. The $484.00 GE model AHTT08BC Profile ClearView window air conditioner is one such model, advertising noise levels as low as 41 decibels on low cool with Quiet Mode turned on. It reaches such low volumes while cooling rooms up to 350 square feet at 8,300 BTU.
Like any other modern air conditioner, there's more to this GE model than producing less noise than previous models. The big draw for this unit is its unique design, which features a front portion that hangs below the windowsill. This means improved visibility out the window even while the unit is installed. Within is a pump to release condensation outside as it accumulates, and it dehumidifies rooms at a rate of approximately 1.7 pints per hour. This is another example of a smart air conditioner, as users can control it with the SmartHQ app over Wi-Fi, though it also comes with a separate remote control. GE includes limited warranty coverage on this unit, too.
3. Friedrich Chill Premier inverter air conditioner
Friedrich is one of the major window air conditioner brands currently on the market, and as such, it has released units that deliver comfortable cooling without compromising on noise level. For example, the Friedrich Chill Premier inverter air conditioner is somewhat expensive at over $700 through sources like Grainger, but it delivers if you need an air conditioner that keeps the noise down. When in cooling mode, this unit is advertised as delivering 42 decibels, while the fan alone drops that number to just 32 decibels. On top of that, it comes with some other key specifications.
Aside from being a comparatively quiet window unit, the Friedrich Chill Premier inverter air conditioner has some other intriguing qualities. Window-only models range from 8,000 to 12,000 BTU per hour; they can be operated via the FriedrichGo app over Wi-fi, and they're said to operate 35% more efficiently than other traditional air conditioner models. Installation is simplified, too, featuring a frame, side curtain, and mounting hardware to keep it in place. This is because the unit is designed for window-opening even once installed, just in case you want to let some outside air in without powering the air conditioner up. No matter the specific model, the Friedrich limited warranty comes standard as well.
4. Frigidaire FHWW145WE1 inverter air conditioner
While the name tends to conjure mental images of its refrigerators, since it is one of the major refrigerator brands, and other kitchen appliances, Frigidaire has a lot more to offer. It has entered the air conditioner game in its own right, and it has some noise-conscious models in its catalog to boot. A low-noise option is the Frigidaire model FHWW145WE1 inverter air conditioner, typically retailing for $609 through the Frigidaire website. The company claims that this model goes as low as 42 decibels specifically on its Ultra Quiet setting, with higher speed and cool settings gradually increasing the volume.
Digging deeper into what this air conditioner can do, it's said to provide 14,000 BTU of cooling, making it ideal for rooms between 550 and 700 square feet in size. Thus, Frigidaire recommends this unit specifically for larger, multi-use areas like dens and living rooms rather than smaller ones like bedrooms. The Frigidaire app allows for control from a distance, and a physical remote control comes included. Unlike other air conditioners on this list, however, it takes on a more traditional window air conditioner shape and setup, preventing window-opening while it's installed. Should something go wrong shortly into its use life, Frigidaire's one-year warranty comes included.
5. Hisense AWUS1225TW UltraSlim window air conditioner
Hisense has taken its place in the pantheon of well-known air conditioner brands, and in doing so, it has joined the industry-wide race to lower window unit decibel levels. One of its strongest efforts in this regard is the Hisense AWUS1225TW UltraSlim window air conditioner, boasting cooling at 35 decibels at the absolute lowest. At the time of publication, Lowe's has this unit for sale for $449.14, so for a relatively average cost for a window unit, you receive an air conditioner notable for low-volume cooling in addition to several other key specs and design features.
This Hisense unit is listed at 12,000 BTU, so the brand recommends using it in rooms up to 550 square feet in size. This is another low-profile unit designed to leave the window above free of obstructions, though side privacy screens are included for those who want them. According to Hisense, installation is relatively simple, too. All it requires is setting the bracket on the windowsill, putting the unit on top of it, and adjusting and securing the bracket in place. Remote and Wi-Fi control through the ConnectLife app are built in, and a two-year Hisense warranty automatically comes included with purchase.
How these air conditioners were selected
These window air conditioners weren't chosen at random; a multi-step research process went into their selection. The first step was to find units known for quiet operation, ideally with decibel levels listed somewhere in their descriptions. For reference, we also looked at a variety of air conditioners to determine the average volume level for standard units in 2026. It also helped to know under what circumstances users could expect such low decibel levels. Ideal units highlighted their volume when actively cooling as opposed to when running their fan alone.
In addition to sound level, we wanted to include air conditioners that were more than capable of cooling down a room. If it couldn't effectively cool, no matter how quiet it was, we couldn't in good conscience recommend it on this list. Additionally, we prioritized seeking out air conditioner units from major, trusted brands, as well as those that weren't too absurdly expensive. It was a given that these units would cost a fair amount of money, but we chose not to go too pricey with most of our recommendations for the sake of the consumer.