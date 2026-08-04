5 Of The Quietest Window Air Conditioners You Can Buy In 2026

If you're in the market for a new window air conditioner for summer 2026, there are a few qualities you're likely mindful of in your search. While it's worth taking the time to find one that physically fits your space, provides ample cooling, and is an overall budget-friendly air conditioner, one would be remiss to overlook the matter of sound. After all, air conditioners are notorious for getting rather noisy while running. Not only can this prove a nuisance for you in your living space, but those living nearby will also have to endure the rumbles and hums of the machine.

On the whole, it's expected that a window air conditioner will make some kind of noise. Generally speaking, they pull in electricity to run one fan, which, in turn, pulls in warm air. Simultaneously, this electricity powers a compressor to push the coolant through the coils, thus cooling the air. Another fan then pushes the cooled air out into the room, quickly bringing down the indoor temperature. That's a lot of moving parts, and even right out of the box, air conditioners are going to make noise as a result. The average window air conditioner tends to run between 50 and 60 decibels, with models below that level considered more noise-conscious examples.

With that said, modern window air conditioner technology has greatly dampened the noise created by these essential summer appliances. For those in want of quieter summer cooling, these are some of the best options currently available.