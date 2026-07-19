Is It Safe To Use The Air Conditioner When It's Smoky Outside?
In January 2025, Southern California was ravaged by wildfires that destroyed some communities and left others with smoky, ashy air. Then, in July 2026, wildfires in Canada saw smoke transform the skies in the Midwest and northeast United States.
The air quality outside may scare some families into staying indoors. If you're remaining inside, you can still use your air conditioner, but you'll want to keep some things in mind. Check if your air conditioner has a "fresh air intake mode" and then set it to "recirculate," which will use the air inside your home rather than the air outside. The filter should also be clean and new — you may have to replace it, or upgrade to a MERV 13-rated filter (or higher) if possible.
Central air systems will treat all of the air circulating throughout the house, so it's completely safe to use with the right mode and filter. If you're using a window AC unit, make sure the seal is tight, so outdoor air doesn't get in. You should not use a portable air conditioner that requires a vent outside since this may take in smoke.
How to keep your air quality free of smoke while using AC
If you're planning to stay inside with the air conditioner on during times when the air quality outside is poor, there are other things you can do to improve the air quality inside your home. First, close all of the windows and doors to not let any outside air in. You may even want to use weather-sealing tape if you don't have good insulation. Use a fan to help circulate indoor air, especially if your air conditioner doesn't have a recirculate mode.
Investing in an air purifier for each room will significantly improve air quality. You could also get a portable air purifier and place it in a high-traffic area. There are air purifier options for every budget. You also should not smoke, burn candles, or use a gas stove indoors. You may also want to avoid vacuuming. This sounds counterproductive, but it can actually stir up the dust that's inside your home. If you're still concerned, you can use an N95 respirator to keep the smokey air from entering your lungs.