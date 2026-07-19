Is It Safe To Use The Air Conditioner When It's Smoky Outside?

In January 2025, Southern California was ravaged by wildfires that destroyed some communities and left others with smoky, ashy air. Then, in July 2026, wildfires in Canada saw smoke transform the skies in the Midwest and northeast United States.

The air quality outside may scare some families into staying indoors. If you're remaining inside, you can still use your air conditioner, but you'll want to keep some things in mind. Check if your air conditioner has a "fresh air intake mode" and then set it to "recirculate," which will use the air inside your home rather than the air outside. The filter should also be clean and new — you may have to replace it, or upgrade to a MERV 13-rated filter (or higher) if possible.

Central air systems will treat all of the air circulating throughout the house, so it's completely safe to use with the right mode and filter. If you're using a window AC unit, make sure the seal is tight, so outdoor air doesn't get in. You should not use a portable air conditioner that requires a vent outside since this may take in smoke.