Don't Waste Money On Cheap Portable Air Conditioners - Do This Instead

When you shop for portable ACs, you'll likely find that single hose models have more appealing price tags than dual hose models. However, purchasing one might ultimately be the less financially sound choice.

A single hose portable air conditioner unit works by pulling air from inside the room and cooling it. The unit is designed to vent warm air and moisture outside the room. However, because a single hose portable AC pulls air from within the room and pushes it outside, the result is negative air pressure within the space you're trying to cool. This causes the air in the room to be replaced with air that can leak in through other areas through the little gaps beneath closed doors. This naturally counteracts the cooling effect of the unit. Thus, the AC has to use more energy to function as intended.

On top of that, the harder an AC has to work, the more wear-and-tear the unit goes through. This can limit its lifespan and result in the need for early repairs. All these costs add up over extended periods of use. A single hose unit might be acceptable for a small room, but it's a poor choice for a larger space.