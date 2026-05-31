4 Of The Best Portable Air Conditioners In 2026
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Air conditioners are a great way to stay cool in the summer. Many have central air in their homes to beat the heat, while some opt for plug-in, stationary window units to cool things down. Aside from those, there are also portable air conditioners. These stand on their own, have an exhaust hose, and can roll around on wheels or be picked up and moved as necessary.
There are plenty of benefits to a freestanding air conditioner. For one, if you're trying to cool down a room but the windows are too small for a window unit, a portable air conditioner and its much smaller exhaust hose could be a prime solution. Window units are also heavy and awkward to carry on your own. A portable unit rolls around easily, so you can move it around and store it by yourself. Some of these portable units rank among the best budget-friendly air conditioners on the market today, too.
With that said, if you're looking for reliable, effective cooling in a portable air conditioning format, no matter the price, there are plenty of strong options to consider. These are some of the best currently available in 2026, according to online sentiment.
LG LP1419IVSM
In addition to its more well-known products, like refrigerators and washing machines, LG has also delved into portable air conditioners over the years. Among the brand's best models is the LG LP1419IVSM, a $699.99 10,000 BTU SACC unit. LG markets it as a unit for rooms between 301 and 500 square feet, features an automated swinging vent that moves the cool air around, and has LG's Auto Evaporation System to minimize water drainage and simplify maintenance. It is also compatible with the LG ThinQ app to monitor the unit and manage certain functions.
This LG unit is quite highly praised. The New York Times included it among its recommendations for best portable air conditioners in 2026, specifically praising the easy setup and teardown. New York Magazine's praise echoed those strengths, while also highlighting how well the LG cools a room, its low-volume operation, and a premium construction that matched the higher cost. Similarly, Business Insider had a lot of good to say about this unit in its review, noting that its comparatively low energy consumption doesn't hinder its ability to bring a room's temperature down in short order.
Midea Duo MAP14S1TBL
Midea is another brand with a huge catalog of appliances, including a selection of air conditioners. One of the most well-regarded of its portable offerings is the Midea Duo MAP14S1TBL, which retails through the official Midea website for $659.99. This 12,000 BTU SACC unit cools, dehumidifies, and ventilates, utilizing two hoses to remove warm air from your space while pumping in the cool stuff. IT also has Wi-Fi support for remote control. It's advertised as cooling up to 550 square feet, and according to reviews, it does so quite well.
Many regard the Midea Duo MAP14S1TBL as one of the best portable air conditioners available for sale. It topped Forbes' list of the best portable air conditioners for 2026, receiving praise for its fast and effective cooling, as well as its low 42 to 49 dB noise level. Business Insider praised it for similar reasons, in addition to applauding its easy setup and the usefulness of its app connectivity. YouTuber Silver Cymbal gave this Midea unit high marks, too, recommending it as a worthwhile model that can cool down a sizeable room impressively well, despite the somewhat lacking connection points on the dual hoses.
Whynter ARC-1230WN
Whynter specializes in cooling appliances, from small refrigerators to ice machines, and is also considered one of the most reliable air conditioner brands out there. The Whynter ARC-1230WN, one of its many air conditioners, is often regarded as one of the strongest available today. Typically found around the $600 mark, depending on where you buy it, this 12,000 BTU SACC unit is cools and circulates air through spaces up to 600 square feet. It also has Wi-Fi connectivity and compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or the NetHome Plus app. Whynter also claims that this unit offers 40% to 50% energy savings compared to similar models.
Opinions of this Whynter unit are very positive. Forbes' 2023 review considered it the best portable air conditioner money could buy. The outlet felt that the dual-hose system made for quick setup and great cooling, while the wheels made it easy to move, despite its 75-pound weight. TechGearLab gave this unit high marks, too, noting that its impressive cooling — the unit dropped the outlet's test room by around 12 degrees in roughly an hour — made up for its weight. Rtings considers the ARC-1230WN the best portable air conditioner it's tested as of 2026, with cooling performance, ease setup, and low noise among its strengths.
Dreo AC515S
If there's one thing Dreo knows, it's cooling. The Dreo AC515S — not to be confused with the similar Dreo AC516S air conditioner — is one of the best portable air-conditioning units available for those with tighter budgets and smaller rooms to cool. This is a less powerful unit than others on this list; it has 8,000 BTU SACC of cooling, with a recommended room size of around 350 feet. It is more affordable than other units, though, costing $539.99.
While it's a bit weaker, this Dreo air conditioner has received very positive reviews since its introduction. For example, Reviewed ranked it among the top five best portable air conditioners of 2026. The publication described it as a quiet unit that cools effectively and blows straight across 16 feet with ease. Popular Mechanics appreciated its cooling capabilities, too, praising the Dreo app's connectivity, physical remote, and the air conditioner's price point. Bob Vila thought quite highly of the unit, too, thanks to its good cooling, impressive humidity control, and low noise output.
How we selected these air conditioners
Selecting these portable air conditioners was a multi-step process. We dug into brands both large and small, getting a feel for the current portable air conditioner landscape. We combed through their products, looking for a balance of functionality, portability, and price, to ensure the units considered could deliver on multiple fronts. Of course, marketing speak on brand websites and online storefronts was not enough.
There also had to be multiple sources online to help justify these units' place on this list. We relied on written reviews, video tests, and other assessments to develop an understanding of what these air conditioning units have to offer. We omitted air conditioners with a lot of negative opinions, persistent problems, or other issues, focusing on highly praised units with great features and compelling value for this list.