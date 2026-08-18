5 Downsides Of Portable Air Conditioners

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There is no doubt that the climate is warming. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the year from April 2025 to March 2026 was the warmest ever recorded. This worrying trend has seen more American homes turning to air conditioning to help stay cool in the worst of the summer temperatures. Currently, around 93% of occupied US housing stock has air conditioning installed, a rise of 6% when compared to 2009 figures, and a more substantial increase of 35% when compared to 1993 figures.

While these figures mostly apply to built-in air conditioning, there has also been a substantial rise in the sale of portable air conditioners. The US market for portable air conditioners was $1.97 billion in 2024, and by 2030 this is expected to grow to around $2.49 billion. This is perhaps understandable as temperatures rise, and we struggle to keep cool. After all, these don't need expensive installations; they're portable, and they're versatile. This can make them seem like a good option for rooms, workshops, or other spaces not covered by installed air conditioners, or as a stop-gap when an HVAC system breaks down.

However, they're far from a perfect solution — useful in the right circumstances, certainly — but not without their flaws. From running costs to noise, and from effectiveness to aesthetics, here we discuss five downsides of portable air conditioners.