Do Portable Air Conditioners Need To Be Drained?

There's no shortage of house-maintaining tasks for homeowners to think about from day to day and season to season. But when the first heat wave of the summer sets in, keeping your home and yourself cool and comfortable no doubt will top the list. For some, that's simply a matter of kicking the HVAC unit over to air conditioning mode, but if your home doesn't have a system in place, a top-rated mobile air conditioning unit can be a functional and affordable fix.

If you think a mobile A/C unit might be a fix for your home, there are many factors to consider before you rush out and buy one, not the least of which is which style and brand best suit the needs of your space. The level of upkeep for the device might also be a factor in your decision making, as mobile A/C units need regular maintenance to function properly. For some units, that might mean occasionally draining the unit of any water that has accumulated inside.

Many newer models are designed with built-in self-evaporating features that expel any excess condensation through the exhaust hose. However, older units instead typically feature a built-in reservoir where the condensation is collected during usage. If you have one of those units, you will need to empty the reservoir with some regularity to avoid any potential performance issues.