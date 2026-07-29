What's The Minimum Distance To Leave Between A Portable Air Conditioner And The Wall?

Many people are relying on air conditioning systems in an effort to get some relief during the scorching summer heat. But if you're installing one of the best portable air conditioners in 2026, placement matters. You should leave at least 20 inches of space between the unit and the wall to help ensure the system can operate properly.

This allows the AC unit to take in and release air from the room without any obstruction blocking the flow, leading to better performance. In contrast, airflow can become restricted when a portable AC is pushed too close to a wall, furniture, or other objects. If this happens, the unit's cooling efficiency can be reduced, causing it to work harder in order to compensate.

Having enough space around a portable AC unit is also important because of the exhaust hose that connects the unit to a window kit. This hose acts as a vent that carries the hot air outside, and it can make it harder to keep the hose in the proper position if the AC is placed too close to the wall. Still, you want to make sure there is not too much space between the AC unit and the window either, as forcing the air to travel over a great distance can also cause the unit to operate less efficiently.