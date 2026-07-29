What's The Minimum Distance To Leave Between A Portable Air Conditioner And The Wall?
Many people are relying on air conditioning systems in an effort to get some relief during the scorching summer heat. But if you're installing one of the best portable air conditioners in 2026, placement matters. You should leave at least 20 inches of space between the unit and the wall to help ensure the system can operate properly.
This allows the AC unit to take in and release air from the room without any obstruction blocking the flow, leading to better performance. In contrast, airflow can become restricted when a portable AC is pushed too close to a wall, furniture, or other objects. If this happens, the unit's cooling efficiency can be reduced, causing it to work harder in order to compensate.
Having enough space around a portable AC unit is also important because of the exhaust hose that connects the unit to a window kit. This hose acts as a vent that carries the hot air outside, and it can make it harder to keep the hose in the proper position if the AC is placed too close to the wall. Still, you want to make sure there is not too much space between the AC unit and the window either, as forcing the air to travel over a great distance can also cause the unit to operate less efficiently.
What to know before using a portable air conditioner
Leaving enough room around a portable AC matters, but there are other factors to consider when setting up your system as well. Try to place the unit away from any areas that generate excessive heat, like electronics or appliances, as they can also cause your AC system to work harder. Be sure the exhaust hose's window connection is sealed too, as it will help prevent warm air from entering the room. You should also clean the AC unit's filter on a regular basis.
Because they typically don't require a major installation, portable AC systems are considered a convenient option for many people. They can be set up fairly easily and, thanks to their design, they can be moved from one space to another as needed. For those that rent their homes, or just need a cooling solution in one room, a portable AC could be the answer.
However, portable ACs do have their issues, as they're not always the most efficient way to cool down a space. This is especially true when compared to central air systems, or even window-mounted AC units. Additionally, they can be noisier than more traditional options and may even need more frequent maintenance.