What Happens If You Don't Replace Your HVAC Filter?

So winter is upon us, and that means you'll need your HVAC system in tip-top shape. And no, you don't need to cover your HVAC unit this winter; you just need to maintain it. For many people, HVAC maintenance is not a priority until the system fails and they are forced to repair it. But you don't need to wait until it's broken to make sure it still works fine. Replacing the filters is one way to avoid that extreme.

When these filters get clogged up and you fail to replace them, you run the risk of significantly impairing their performance or crippling the system entirely. It also poses a big health risk, as clogged filters prevent the system from decontaminating the air efficiently. Contaminants such as dirt, dust, and pet hair need to be filtered effectively to ensure excellent air quality. If that doesn't happen, you might notice it immediately with symptoms such as breathing difficulties, itchy eyes, and headaches.

The built-up dirt will also restrict airflow from the vents, making your home feel stuffier than usual. It can damage the temperature regulators, as the restricted airflow will result in poor, uneven heating or cooling. This, in turn, can increase your energy bill. You'll definitely want to keep your heat bill down this winter, and having the HVAC system labouring even harder to distribute the hot air isn't going to help. Then there's the risk of component damage, such as the evaporative coil that removes heat, clamping up due to an overload caused by a dirty filter.