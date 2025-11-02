Here's Why You Don't Need To Cover Your HVAC Unit This Winter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whenever fall weather begins to break throughout the land, homeowners should be quick to run through any checklists meant to protect their space from damaging winter weather. While that can include everything from simple tasks like installing draft guards on doors and weather-proofing windows, ensuring your HVAC system — which is an acronym for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning – is ready for the coming chill should also be a priority.

Installing a fresh filter in the unit prior to switching on the heat is one of the best ways to help it run smoothly in winter. But once the interior unit has been tended to, the question becomes what to do with the exterior HVAC fixture, which is actually called the condenser. That unit is, after all, exposed to the elements for the duration of the season, enduring frigid temperatures, snow and ice depending on where you live. From a purely logical standpoint, throwing a tarp over the unit for a few months probably seems like a very good idea.

But doing so is not entirely necessary, as units from the most notable AC makers are specifically designed and manufactured with materials that can withstand extreme weather conditions. That includes the fan blades in internal components as well as the exterior box and grate, which are typically coated in a durable finish. Those materials are not impervious to decay, however. As it happens, putting a tarp over your exterior condenser can trap moisture inside and thus potentially expose the unit to undue rust.