How Often Should An Air Conditioner Be Serviced & Can You Do The Maintenance Yourself?

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Whether it's the air conditioner (also known as AC and part of the HVAC system) in our car, our home, or a recreational vehicle, those of us that live in warm climates depend on the cool air they produce to keep us comfortable. In order to prevent some of the most common problems with air conditioners, it's important to have them serviced regularly.

Many AC pros recommend an annual inspection and service for home AC systems as a general rule. During an annual preventive maintenance service call, you should expect a qualified, licensed, and insured technician to inspect the air conditioner's electrical connections, clean the AC coils, check the refrigerant levels, and look for any signs of current or potential leaks or other problems.

While annual AC service is the standard recommendation, depending on the type of system you have, your climate, and how often you use your AC, you should consider more frequent service, or at least more frequent maintenance. For example, if you live in a climate where you only use the AC for a few months during the summer, your AC performs less work than a unit tasked with keeping a home cool in the southern states nine or more months each year. If your AC runs 24/7/365, it might be wise to have it serviced more frequently than once per year.

In addition, different types of AC units have average lifespans that vary from around 8 years up to 20 years. If yours is nearing retirement age, more frequent service could extend its lifespan or at least prevent an unexpected breakdown.