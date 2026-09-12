4 Of The Most Energy-Efficient Window Air Conditioners You Can Buy
Hotter summer temperatures frequently have people searching for creative home cooling systems. While comfort is one reason behind seeking cooler temperatures inside, a study by the Yale School of Public Health indicates deaths from high temperatures have increased by over 50% in recent years. For perspective, 2,670 heat-related deaths occurred annually on average, between 2000 and 2009. The average jumped to 4,000 deaths annually between 2010 and 2020.
In addition to extreme summer heat, many parts of the nation are dealing with high living costs, including rising electric bills. These factors are leading people to not only search alternative cooling methods, like adding a window air conditioner to their living or sleeping spaces, but seeking cheaper cooling alternatives using as little electricity as possible.
Fortunately, high-efficient inverter air conditioner technology is making its way into window units at increasingly affordable prices. While inverter window air conditioners are typically more expensive to purchase, they offset the up-front cost difference with higher efficiency and lower operating costs. As a bonus, they're quieter, which is important for an air conditioner that's located in the room with you.
When choosing an energy-efficient air conditioner, it's important to pick one with the proper BTU-rating. While a 5,000 BTU air conditioner will likely consume less electricity than a 10,000 BTU unit, the smaller AC could have to run at peak power continuously if the space is too large. In addition to BTU ratings, most energy-efficient window air conditioners will have a CEER (Combined Energy Efficiency Ratio) rating — the energy used to produce cool air measured in BTUs per hour. While other types of air conditioners have CEER ratings above 20, window air conditioners with CEER ratings of 15.4 or higher are considered highly efficient.
Midea U-shaped window air conditioner
The Midea MAH09W1AGR sits atop the Energy Star-certified list as the most efficient window air conditioner. However, it currently appears to only be available for purchase through HVAC wholesalers and licensed contractors.
The MAH09W1AGR unit has a cooling capacity of 9,500 BTU/hour making it ideal for rooms up to 400 square feet. The actual area could be more or less depending on the specifics of the room, such as sunny window exposure, kitchen appliances, etc.
The U-shaped design allows the window to close farther than other window air condition types, requiring less sealing along the edges and leaving more of the window view open. Its 115-volt power requirement makes installation simple without requiring any special electrical connections. The unit's variable-speed compressor uses R-32 refrigerant to deliver a CEER rating of 17.6, and an Energy Star-estimated usage of 404.8 kWh/year.
If you'd rather pick up an efficient Midea window air conditioner locally, or have it delivered to your home, for a more DIY approach, Lowe's has options. The Midea U-shaped window air conditioners from Lowe's feature a 15 CEER rating with BTUs from 8,000 to 12,000 and prices from $399.99 to $509.99. In addition to being energy-efficient, Midea ranks among the most reliable air conditioner brands on the market.
Kühl window air conditioners are highly efficient
Friedrich's lineup of Kühl window air conditioners offers more options for energy-efficient cooling. The Kühl KCVS08B10B is an 8,700 BTU window air conditioner that features a U-shaped design, variable speed inverter compressor using R-32 refrigerant, and a CEER rating of 17.
Friedrich's website provides a link to its brochure where it lists the Kühl KCVS08B10A as a slide-out chassis window unit with a 16 CEER rating and 8,700 BTU nominal output. This unit is available online through retailers like Total Home Supply for $1,149. Lowe's sells a less expensive, and less efficient, Friedrich window air conditioner option. The 10,000 BTU Friedrich "Chill Premier," model CCW10B10B, has a CEER rating of 11.4 and is priced at $589.
Friedrich air conditioners rank among the most durable and quietest window air conditions you can buy in 2026. This makes the investment in the more expensive unit more palatable, but is it worth the extra money? If your goal is to save energy to help the planet, that's a personal decision based on your finances. However, if it's about saving money on electricity the difference is negligible.
According to the Department of Energy, a 15.4 CEER window unit consumes about $458 in electricity over its estimated 9-year lifespan. On the other hand, a similar, although less efficient, 10.9 CEER unit consumes $648 in electricity during the same span, a difference of $190. The math indicates the more expensive Friedrich unit doesn't save enough electricity over its lifetime to justify its expense, however, the 10,000 BTU 11.4 CEER unit is definitely less energy efficient.
Gradient window room air conditioners also include a heat pump
Energy Star lists the Gradient CCHP11 window room air conditioner's CEER rating at 16.8, and its cooling capacity at 9,300 BTU per hour. The unit's highlights include its quiet operation ranging from 32 to 47 decibels and functionality in external temperatures ranging from -13 degrees Fahrenheit to 115 degrees Fahrenheit.
Gradient says its "All-Weather 120V window heat pump" provides "commercial-grade power," is easily installed by two people, and doesn't block the view out the window unlike other window unit air conditioners. One perk of the Gradient window unit is its ability to work as an air conditioner and a heat pump. The heat pump can provide heating up to 9,000 BTU per hour when external temperatures are relatively mild between 47 degrees and 17 degrees Fahrenheit, falling to 7,200 BTU per hour at 5 degrees and 7,026 BTU per hour at -13 degrees.
While the Gradient window air conditioner and heat pump combination unit is highly energy-efficient, easy to install, and keeps the window functional, they are more expensive than similar window units. With a reported MSRP of $3,800, the All-Weather Gradient heat pump won't fit into every budget.
Window air conditioners from GE are energy-efficient and affordable
While some of these window air conditioners are not budget- or DIY-friendly, the GE Profile (model PWJV08WWF) is an affordable option. The GE Profile brand, one of the many appliance brands owned by Haier, focuses on higher-end appliances.
The GE Profile window air conditioner is available directly from GE Appliances for $439 (plus applicable sales tax) with free delivery. It is worth noting that installation services are not provided through GE Appliances.
In addition to its affordable price, the GE Profile is powerful and highly energy-efficient with an Energy Star rating of 16 CEER and 8,000 BTU per hour. GE Appliances indicates the 8,000 BTU PWJV08WWF's cooling capacity is suitable for rooms up to 350 square feet. The unit features inverter technology, built-in WiFi, voice control when paired with a smart speaker, energy usage reporting, multiple cooling and fan settings including an "Eco Mode" to keep energy costs down while providing sufficient cooling.
For larger rooms, up to 700 square feet, GE Appliances recommends the 14,000 BTU Inverter Smart Ultra Quiet Window Air Conditioner (model PWJV14WWF), priced at $585 with all the same features as the smaller unit. The good news is that it also carries a 16 CEER rating and plugs into a standard 115-volt (15 amp) outlet. However, when comparing the two GE Profile window air conditioners it should be noted that the larger unit ultimately uses more electricity while it's pumping cool air into a room.
Methodology
We relied heavily on the Energy Star ratings in order to select the most energy-efficient window air conditioners as a starting point. From there, we looked at brand reputation, availability in the marketplace, and customer satisfaction for individual models.
The author leaned upon a familiarity with summer-time temperatures across the southern plains of the United States and frequent use of window air conditioners to stay cool. We used that knowledge when considering the specifications and prices attached to a variety of window air conditioners to filter out the selections presented here.