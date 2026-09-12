4 Of The Most Energy-Efficient Window Air Conditioners You Can Buy

Hotter summer temperatures frequently have people searching for creative home cooling systems. While comfort is one reason behind seeking cooler temperatures inside, a study by the Yale School of Public Health indicates deaths from high temperatures have increased by over 50% in recent years. For perspective, 2,670 heat-related deaths occurred annually on average, between 2000 and 2009. The average jumped to 4,000 deaths annually between 2010 and 2020.

In addition to extreme summer heat, many parts of the nation are dealing with high living costs, including rising electric bills. These factors are leading people to not only search alternative cooling methods, like adding a window air conditioner to their living or sleeping spaces, but seeking cheaper cooling alternatives using as little electricity as possible.

Fortunately, high-efficient inverter air conditioner technology is making its way into window units at increasingly affordable prices. While inverter window air conditioners are typically more expensive to purchase, they offset the up-front cost difference with higher efficiency and lower operating costs. As a bonus, they're quieter, which is important for an air conditioner that's located in the room with you.

When choosing an energy-efficient air conditioner, it's important to pick one with the proper BTU-rating. While a 5,000 BTU air conditioner will likely consume less electricity than a 10,000 BTU unit, the smaller AC could have to run at peak power continuously if the space is too large. In addition to BTU ratings, most energy-efficient window air conditioners will have a CEER (Combined Energy Efficiency Ratio) rating — the energy used to produce cool air measured in BTUs per hour. While other types of air conditioners have CEER ratings above 20, window air conditioners with CEER ratings of 15.4 or higher are considered highly efficient.