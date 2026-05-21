No AC, No Problem: This Cooling Prototype Works Cheaper With No Electricity

As the temperature heats up outside, many people across the U.S. are using their air conditioning unit more often. While keeping your air conditioner running even during a heat wave can make everyone comfortable, it comes with a price. But thanks to a recent innovation in cooling technology, the reliance on traditional electricity-powered AC could change at some point in the future.

Researchers at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia have developed a passive cooling system called NESCOD (No Electricity and Sustainable Cooling On-Demand). A study published by the Royal Society of Chemistry explains that this system works by dissolving ammonium nitrate in water, which triggers an endothermic reaction that absorbs heat from the surrounding environment, quickly lowering the temperature. Once the cooling cycle completes, the system can be reset using solar energy, which evaporates the water and allows the salt to recrystallize so it can then be reused.

Since the cooling and recharging steps happen in different places and at different times, the system is able to store cooling energy and use it when needed. This allows for energy storage and use of cool air on demand. In tests, this new system produced up to 191 watts per square meter of cooling under direct sunlight, showing that solar energy can be stored and used for cooling without electricity.