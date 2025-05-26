Possible Reasons Why Your Central Air Conditioner Isn't Cooling

We did a piece on possible reasons why your window air conditioner isn't cooling, now it's time for central air conditioners. When your AC runs but the house stays hot, the first thing to check is airflow. A clogged air filter is one of the most common culprits. If it's dirty, it restricts airflow and blocks heat transfer, making the AC struggle to cool anything. Replacing the filter can fix the issue immediately. If airflow still seems weak, look at the supply and return vents. Make sure none are blocked by furniture or dust buildup.

Next, check the evaporator coil. If the coil is frozen or covered in dirt, air won't move through it properly. Ice buildup usually means low refrigerant or airflow issues, so if replacing the filter doesn't help, turn off the unit and let it thaw. Then call a pro to inspect refrigerant levels and check for leaks.

Also, check the blower motor and fan. If they aren't running or are spinning slowly, airflow across the coil will be limited. That's a bigger repair, but it's important to diagnose it early. Without proper airflow, your system will overheat, freeze, or both. Keep in mind, airflow issues don't always show up as a total failure. Sometimes your AC will just run longer, raise your energy bill, and still not cool your house properly.

