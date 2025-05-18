Possible Reasons Why Your Window Air Conditioner Isn't Cooling (And Fixes To Try)

During the warmer months, a window air conditioner can help keep your room comfortable for work, sleep, and relaxation. However, sometimes, it can fail to work as expected and leave you scratching your head. A common issue is when the AC turns on but doesn't blow cold air. So, why does that happen, and more importantly, what can you do to fix it?

Of course, the first thing to do in such situations is to check the thermostat settings and ensure the set temperature isn't too high. If you've already done that, your next step is to ensure the AC's air filter isn't clogged. This filter is typically located near the indoor air handler unit and is responsible for trapping dust, dirt, and other particles. As the AC pulls in air from the room to pass over the cooling coil, the filter ensures only clean air enters the unit so that the internal components stay clean and operate efficiently. However, over time, the air filter can get clogged, which may end up restricting the airflow and prevent cold air from circulating.

Thankfully, cleaning the air filter is something you can do yourself. Start by turning off the AC and removing the front panel to access the air filter. Next, use a handheld vacuum cleaner to get rid of any loose dust and debris, then wash the air filter with soapy water. Finally, let the filter dry completely before installing it back in.

