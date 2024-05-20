6 Harbor Freight A/C Maintenance Tools To Help Get You Ready For Warm Weather
A working air conditioner is important during those hot summer months when you're inside wondering how to cool down. If you've had your air conditioner for a long time and haven't checked it once, you might be losing out on a lot of productivity. If your house doesn't feel like it's getting as cool as it once was, it might be time for some A/C maintenance. The good news is you don't have to call anybody to do this, but doing it yourself means you'll need the right tools for the job.
Harbor Freight is a good place to pick up tools for cheap, and there's quite a bit you can grab for working on an air conditioner. You might already have some of the necessary tools, like screwdrivers or hammers, but if you don't, you can pick it all up here. There are some things you'll need that are specific to air conditioners, so even if you have a lot of the everyday stuff, there are things you'll still benefit from. Everything has high user scores, is affordable, and will mostly be something you can get multiple uses out of outside of A/C work. A more in-depth explanation of how these tools were picked can be found at the end of the list.
Pittsburgh Automotive 2.5 CFM Vacuum Pump
While this pump from Pittsburgh Automotive is mainly used for cleaning out a car's A/C unit, you can easily use it for your at-home air conditioner and get the same results. It removes excess moisture and is easy to lug around as it weighs just 16 pounds. Reviewers on Harbor Freight's website say it works for both their car and home A/C, so your concerns should be put to rest. It's available for $99.99 from Harbor Freight, either in-store or online.
With more than 1,500 user scores, Harbor Freight shoppers give this vacuum a 4.7 out of five rating. Many reviewers point out the price and weight, and its versatility makes it a good purchase if you need tools for your home mechanic collection. It's generally recommended to vacuum your A/C once per year, so getting as much use out of your vacuum as you can is beneficial, as it can help you get your money's worth quickly.
Ames Instruments DM1000 Electricians HVAC Contractor TRMS Multimeter
A multimeter is essential for many electrical jobs, and that includes HVAC work. If you replaced the capacitor in your A/C, it'd be nice to know if it works once you get it installed, and that's where Ames Instruments' multimeter comes into play. You can easily find out if your new part has a charge, and alternatively, it'll let you know if your old one is no longer working. For $74.99, you can save yourself quite a bit of trouble if you suspect your capacitor is bad, and this device will tell you.
The multimeter has a 4.4 out of five user score on Harbor Freight's website, and like many of the other tools on this list, it has many uses outside of A/C units. This is another tool that works for at-home mechanics who are looking to see if they have a charge in their battery or if their vehicle's wiring is up to snuff.
Icon Professional Mini Screwdriver Set, 4-Piece
While an air conditioner itself is large, working inside of one can be tight. Having a set of smaller screwdrivers to work with is nice to have, and you can pick up a 4-piece Icon set from Harbor Freight for $14.99. At 6 inches long, you shouldn't have to worry about fitting into a tight area where your hand can't reach. The set includes two Phillips heads and two flathead tips. The screwdrivers have a magnetic tip that gives you better control of your screws as well. On top of all that, the set comes with a tray to store your screwdrivers, so you don't have to worry about digging through a toolbox to find them.
This set has a 4.9 out of five rating on Harbor Freight's website, so buyers are very happy with their purchase. If you end up running into trouble with the screwdrivers, you're covered by Icon's lifetime warranty. They are also cheap enough that you can buy another set without breaking the bank if you misplace or break them.
Pittsburgh Pliers Set with Comfort Grips, 5-Piece
Working with small screws, bolts, and wires in a tight spot is tough. Getting a set of pliers can make this a lot easier, especially since they can reach in places your fingers can get to. The Pittsburgh Pliers Set with Comfort Grips is a good pickup from Harbor Freight that you can snag for $19.99. It's a general-purpose set, so even when you're not working on your A/C unit, you can get some other use out of them. The handles have a nonslip hold, so you shouldn't have to worry about dropping them into your unit or somewhere else you can no longer reach them.
User scores for the set are solid at 4.6 out of five based on more than 1,300 reviews. The assortment of pliers is a big selling point as you get needle nose, linesmen, diagonal cutters, groove joints, and slip-joint pliers. This has you covered in a variety of ways outside of just air conditioner work, so you get a lot of bang for your buck for a low price.
Warrior 18V Cordless 3/8 inch Drill/Driver Kit
If you're installing an air conditioner, you'll need to run cables from the outside of your home to the inside, and typically it's funneled into the basement. For this, you'll need a drill, and more specifically, you'll want a hole saw attachment to make things easier. All of that is available at Harbor Freight for a low price. A cordless 18V Warrior drill can be picked up for $29.99, and that's more than enough for drilling through the drywall. To fit the proper tubing from the A/C unit through, you can pick up the Warrior hole saw set attachments for $9.99 to make a clean cut. You can likely get the job done without the attachments, but things go a lot more smoothly with them.
The attachments have a 4.4 out of five user score, while the Warrior drill has a 4.6 out of five score, so both are well-received among buyers. The drill will be what you get the most use out of, so if you want to cut your budget, you should pick that up and omit the hole saw attachments, as those are more of a one-time-use tool. If you're installing a window unit, you can also omit the hole saw.
Pittsburgh Automotive Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector
If you fear you have a leak in your A/C and need to find out for sure, then a leak detector is something you need. This is a very handy tool to have around because not only can it detect a leak in your unit, but you can use it for your car's A/C as well for some added versatility. Instead of buying a ton of refrigerant because of a leak, you can grab Pittsburgh Automotive's electronic refrigerant leak detector from Harbor Freight for $64.99. Reviewers note the tool works like a breeze whether it's being used on your vehicle as it's intended or your home air conditioner.
The user scores for the leak detector come in at 4.5 out of five based on more than 250 reviews. There isn't any glaring issue with it, as multiple reviews say it works perfectly out of the box, so if you fear you have a leak and need to make sure, this is a good option. Once you take care of your leak, make sure you test again to make sure it's gone for good.
Why were these tools chosen?
Each tool featured on this list is something that comes in handy for working on an air conditioner unit, and many of them can be used on your car's A/C as well. Whether you're installing a new unit, performing maintenance, or if you need a way to test whether you need to call somebody to fix your issues — all of these tools help out in a big way.
Harbor Freight carries everything spotlighted on this list, and nothing costs more than $100. You might even drive the price lower if you shop what's on sale or have a Harbor Freight membership, but no matter the case, you're grabbing something affordable and reliable. Each tool listed has a four or higher user score from buyers, so you shouldn't have any worries about picking up a dud. Even if you do, tools like screwdrivers and pliers are inexpensive enough that you can grab a replacement if something goes wrong — but that shouldn't be a concern here.