This Home Cooling System Is Both Eco-Friendly And Cheaper Than An AC Unit

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The certainty of warm weather setting in across the land is dreaded by many in a true "death and taxes" fashion. Inevitability aside, summer heat is one of those things that you can at least mediate to some extent, as most modern homes are already equipped with cooling fixtures like a heat-beating HVAC unit.

If, however, you are living in an older home with no HVAC, or your old system has finally expired, the prospect of having a new one installed surely seems promising, at least until you start seeing estimates from HVAC professionals. Once you start crunching those numbers, well, you might be tempted to start looking for other ways to keep cool in your home when the weather is anything but outside. One option you might want to consider is outfitting your home with a whole house fan.

If you're not sure what, exactly, a whole house fan is, the name is actually pretty self explanatory. In essence, the device is built into an attic space or a roof. It is designed to pull cool air into a home through open windows, then exhaust it into the attic, where it can escape the home through vents. Conceptually, the effect is similar to an HVAC unit, though it likely will not cool with quite the same effectiveness. Nonetheless, a whole house fan should still provide significant cooling to your home. Yes, they're also better for the environment than an HVAC unit, and should be considerably cheaper, too.