Should You Keep Your HVAC Set To 'On' Or 'Auto' In Summer?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, it's estimated Americans will see an increase of 5% on their power bills in 2026. The rising expense of staying cool might have some looking for a way to cut costs, including the use of smart thermostats this summer. One idea floating around the web, is whether or not setting your HVAC system fan to "on," is better than keeping it at "auto." When set to "on," the system fan will run continuously, versus when set to "auto," it operates intermittently only when your HVAC is producing cool air. So, which one should you use?

It depends on factors like the climate you reside in, the age and health of your system, and how well your home is insulated. The average lifespan of an AC unit usually tops out at around 10 years, and properly caring for it is essential for longevity. As you might expect, with your fan running continuously, you'll use more energy than with things set to "auto," but it ultimately comes down to preference. In terms of costs between "on" and "auto," the former will cost you more, though it's typically only around 5%.