Inverter Vs Non-Inverter Air Conditioners: Pros, Cons, And Differences Explained

Air conditioners come in various shapes and sizes, ranging from complicated HVAC systems to portable AC units. No matter the type of AC you're considering, they are all further bifurcated into inverter and non-inverter varieties. The former is almost always more expensive, but makes up for it with improved efficiency. Inverter ACs have existed since the 1980s, but their market adoption increased markedly only in the last decade thanks to tightening energy efficiency standards across the globe.

Understanding how inverter air conditioners work compared to their plain vanilla counterparts is key to figuring out why they are cheaper to run, and the underlying pros and cons of choosing one over the other. It all boils down to the AC compressor, which circulates the refrigerant between the indoor evaporator and outdoor condenser units and achieves rapid cooling by forcing the refrigerant to change phase from liquid to gas and vice versa.

The compressor in a non-inverter AC operates at a fixed speed, which forces it to run at maximum power until the desired temperature is attained. The compressor is then switched off until the room warms up, at which point it spools up to full power. This cycle continues for as long as the unit is on. Inverter ACs, on the other hand, can vary compressor speed and power. Once the temperature setpoint is reached, an onboard microcontroller significantly reduces the compressor power and runs it at lower speeds to maintain a steady temperature.