What Is The 115% Rule For Air Conditioners?

Your air conditioner is one of those things you hope you never have to replace, but when that time inevitably comes, choosing the right size air conditioner isn't going to be as simple as matching a unit to your home's square footage. Modern residential HVAC design relies on a certain calculation that determines just how much cooling your house actually needs under peak conditions. It's called the "115% rule," and it helps you know just how closely an air conditioner's capacity should match your home's calculated cooling demand.

First thing's first: Your home's cooling load has to be determined through ACCA Manual J. That is, the standardized residential load calculation method referenced by the International Residential Code and the International Energy Conservation Code. Manual J measures how much heat an air conditioning system has to remove from a home during the hottest expected weather. It also accounts for factors like climate, insulation, windows, air leakage, duct characteristics, occupancy, and indoor humidity. The resulting cooling load (measured in British Thermal Units per hour, or BTU/h) is then used as the basis for selecting equipment through ACCA Manual S.

Here's where the 115% rule comes in: Manual S says an air conditioner's rated capacity can't be more than 115% of the calculated sensible cooling load. That way, equipment can be appropriately matched to the home instead of using excess tons of cooling capacity as a safety cushion.