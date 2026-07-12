Why Is Air Conditioner Unit Capacity Measured In Tons?

With the summer heat rolling in, finding ways to stay cool is everything. An air conditioner — particularly a unit from one of the most reliable A/C brands out there — can certainly get the job done. With that said, there are some elements of air conditioner shopping that can trip folks up. For instance, it's not uncommon to see a unit's capacity measured in tons, which, fortunately, doesn't refer to the unit's weight. Rather, this dates back to the early days of air conditioning systems, when it was necessary to use full-on blocks of ice to cool indoor spaces.

Before refrigerant became the norm for air conditioning units, large cooling systems utilized blocks of ice in the late 1800s and early 1900s. These blocks typically weighed around 1 ton, or 2,000 pounds, so it became a standard for air conditioning systems to use tons as a measure of cooling ability. In time, ton became shorthand for the amount of heat required to melt one ton of ice over 24 hours. Fast forward over a century later, and ton measurement is now used to describe the heat-removal capacity primarily for larger, whole-house air conditioning systems.

Even as the ton measurement for air conditioning systems has endured, it's not the only heat-removal measurement in use. Another has taken prominence, albeit for explaining cooling ability on a smaller scale.