It's difficult to imagine what life must have been like before air conditioners. In 2026, some areas of the U.S. like the southwest were already reaching triple digits in March, with Phoenix, Arizona registering 105 degrees Fahrenheit. Fortunately, instead of withering in sweltering summer heat, you can choose from a few different types of air conditioners. Window units, portable units, and split AC designs provide cooling solutions beyond the large central home HVAC systems.

Each of these choices, while having their own pros and cons, effectively cool using a similar process. A fan forces hot air from the room to flow over an evaporator coil that sits at around 40 degrees Fahrenheit. This air is simultaneously cooled and dehumidified and then dumped back into room, lowering the temperature. Most of the time this process works flawlessly, but there are occasions when AC units can act up.

LG is among the global industry giants of cooling solutions and offers one of the best portable air conditioners in 2026. While many are happy with its air conditioning products, there are a few issues expressed by some owners of LG air conditioners who have run into trouble. These include reports of noisy operation, the unit failing to cool, and even water leaks.