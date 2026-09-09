11 Tips & Tricks To Maximize Your Air Conditioner's Efficiency

Summer temperatures in the United States may just be the hottest they have ever been. After looking at the data, the National Centers for Environmental Information, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, determined that July 2026 was the warmest month on record in the past 132 years. Whether you're dealing with sweltering heat in Wyoming, oppressive humidity and high temperatures in Florida, or something in between, there's nothing better than ice-cold AC when you go indoors.

But bearable indoor temperatures come with at least one pitfall: cost. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, cooling could make up nearly 20% of your electricity bill. Considering everything else you need to power — from lighting to your washer and dryer to the water heater and more — that could amount to a significant expense.

On the positive side, maximizing your air conditioner's efficiency could save you money. By reducing your AC unit's energy draw, you may see your bill drop. At the very least, you should feel a bit more comfortable while the air conditioner is doing its very best, most efficient job. There's no single tip or trick to cut your cooling costs, but there are plenty of strategies for maximizing efficiency. From pre-purchasing tips to after-the-fact fixes, here are some ways to increase your air conditioner's efficiency.