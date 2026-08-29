Should You Shade Your Outdoor Air Conditioner Unit In The Summer?
Depending on where you live, keeping cool during the summer months can be an expensive endeavor. Many people may be looking for ways to reduce utility bills during this time of year in any way they can, and shading outdoor AC units is often one idea that comes up. The theory seems reasonable: AC units are designed to detect external temperatures, which they respond to by cooling. If one is shaded, it could reduce your bill by making it turn on less frequently.
Although taking such steps can theoretically yield a minor improvement, in many circumstances, adding shade around an outdoor AC unit won't make enough of a difference to be worth the effort. In some instances, it can even potentially cause problems.
It's worth noting that some forms of natural shade can theoretically keep an outdoor AC unit cool enough to translate to some savings. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, strategically planted trees can save a household between $100 to $250 on average in utility bills every year. However, those trees need to be planted in the right spots to provide the necessary shade. A homeowner may also have to wait several years for them to grow large enough to provide effective shade. In the meantime, artificial forms of shade can actually harm an AC unit if they block airflow.
When adding shade around an outdoor AC unit may be a bad idea
HVAC professionals suggest that most attempts to add shade to a unit only boost a unit's efficiency by between about 2 to 4%. Professionals says this also applies to window units.Furthermore, if you don't have existing shade from trees or an awning, your attempts to add shade around a unit may cause problems. For example, if you were to cover your unit with a zip cover or try to build a small mini-awning or shed-like structure over the unit, you run the risk of blocking the AC's airflow. Similarly, blocked airflow can result from attempting to shade a unit with a tent or umbrella.
Blocked airflow can cause serious problems. For example, one of the functions of an outdoor AC unit is to remove hot air from your home. Shading that can prevent the AC unit from doing so. This forces certain components of the unit to work harder to do their jobs, resulting in early failure and potentially costly replacements. The cost of doing so could more than offset any minimal energy savings you might achieve from installing shade.
Better ways to keep an outdoor AC unit cool in the summer
One of the best ways to prevent overspending on utility bills while keeping your home cool is to choose the right air conditioner in the first place. Some units simply operate more efficiently and effectively than others. Start by researching rankings of the top air conditioner brands to get a sense of what's out there.
If you already have a unit, HVAC pros recommend a few ways to keep an outdoor unit cool that may be more effective and less harmful than trying to surround it with shade. For example, you could set up a sprinkler or mister near an AC unit to periodically keep it cool. Staying on top of maintenance tasks like keeping the coils clean can also maximize efficiency and prevent the unit or its components from burning out prematurely. If you're not sure how to perform such upkeep, consult the owner's manual or speak with a professional to ensure you're handling the task properly.
Familiarizing yourself with common problems affecting air conditioners can also help you keep yours in good working order. When you know what can prevent an AC from working at peak efficiency, you can identify and correct issues early. When in doubt, you can always hire a professional to service your AC unit. An HVAC pro can also answer any additional questions you may have about the best ways to keep your unit functioning and keep down utility costs.