Should You Shade Your Outdoor Air Conditioner Unit In The Summer?

Depending on where you live, keeping cool during the summer months can be an expensive endeavor. Many people may be looking for ways to reduce utility bills during this time of year in any way they can, and shading outdoor AC units is often one idea that comes up. The theory seems reasonable: AC units are designed to detect external temperatures, which they respond to by cooling. If one is shaded, it could reduce your bill by making it turn on less frequently.

Although taking such steps can theoretically yield a minor improvement, in many circumstances, adding shade around an outdoor AC unit won't make enough of a difference to be worth the effort. In some instances, it can even potentially cause problems.

It's worth noting that some forms of natural shade can theoretically keep an outdoor AC unit cool enough to translate to some savings. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, strategically planted trees can save a household between $100 to $250 on average in utility bills every year. However, those trees need to be planted in the right spots to provide the necessary shade. A homeowner may also have to wait several years for them to grow large enough to provide effective shade. In the meantime, artificial forms of shade can actually harm an AC unit if they block airflow.