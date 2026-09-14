5 Cool Home Gadgets That Can Upgrade Your Air Conditioner

If you have a central air system, it's likely managed via a thermostat somewhere in your home. Most basic thermostats have some degree of automated functionality, such as automatically kicking in when the temperature gets too high. That said, your thermostat could always be a little smarter, and if your thermostat gets smarter, so too does your air conditioner. For a smarter thermostat, try the Google Nest Thermostat, available on Amazon for $129.99.

This Energy Star-certified smart thermostat allows you to easily control your air conditioner's output either by adjusting the touch bar on its side or remotely via your smartphone, tablet, or PC. Using the Nest Thermostat's programmable schedule, you can automatically set different temperature thresholds for different times of day to meet your preferences, both for optimal cooling and for saving power. As an extra perk, this thermostat uses sensors to detect whether you're actually home or not. When you're not, it automatically switches to Eco Temperatures so your AC isn't wasting power when nobody's around.

Amazon users have given this thermostat a cumulative 4.1 out of 5 score, and it's also an Amazon's Choice product. One user said that, while it was a little tricky to set up, it did a great job of regulating temperatures in multiple parts of their home, thanks in part to its user-friendly interface.