5 Tiny Gadgets For Your Home That Produce Big Results

We're starting our list with something simple — a night light with either a light or motion sensor. These devices plug directly into an outlet and usually emit a soft, warm white light that's easy on the eyes. More importantly, they automatically switch on when the area turns dark, or, if you pick a model with a motion sensor, will only turn on when they sense movement in the dark.

This can be a game-changer as you don't need to turn on the lights and disturb everyone in the room when you need to get up in the middle of the night. It will also keep you safe, as you can see any obstacles around the area, ensuring that you won't stub your toe on furniture, slip on a toy left in the hallway, or fall down the stairs. You don't have to worry about setting up these lights if you buy them, as they're usually plug-and-play — no need to download an app, create an account, or connect them to Wi-Fi.

Another great thing about them is that they're pretty cheap. This GE LED Night Light only costs $7.32 on Amazon, and you get two of them in a single order. If you want one that comes with a motion sensor, you can choose the GE LED Motion Sensor Night Light model, which will set you back $21.24 on Amazon for a pack of two. Aside from being affordable options, these lights are quite popular and come with great reviews.