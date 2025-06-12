The Biggest Pros And Cons Of Using USB-C Rechargeable Batteries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most households have several devices that run on AA or AAA batteries. This includes everything from TV remotes and alarm clocks to flashlights and smart door locks. These devices can last for months on one set of batteries, but once the power runs out, your only option is to buy new ones. The problem is that disposable alkaline and zinc-carbon batteries aren't great for the environment and require proper disposal. Thankfully, there's a better alternative: rechargeable batteries that charge via USB-C.

A rechargeable USB-C battery looks much like a regular single-use battery, but with one key difference: it has a USB-C port built into the positive end. When it runs out of power, you simply need to recharge it using a charger and it's ready to go again. You can get these batteries in all common sizes, including AA, AAA, C, and D.

USB-C rechargeable batteries are quite convenient. They work just like regular batteries, but instead of being single-use, you can recharge them using a USB-C cable. But does it actually make sense to pay extra for USB-C rechargeable batteries? Here's a quick look at the main pros and cons to help you decide.