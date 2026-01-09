5 Smart Home Gadgets To Upgrade Your Apartment

You strictly do not need a smart speaker for your smart home, as most smart devices can be controlled through an app via your smartphone. However, it's pretty good to have this gadget in every space that you often use in your home, as it gives you the ability to command your smart devices with your voice, even if you don't have your phone on you. This is especially important for smart devices without an easily accessible switch, like a smart bulb or a smart plug buried underneath your desk. Instead of rummaging through the apps on your phone or bending over into an awkward position to manually turn off a smart device, you can just tell your smart speaker to turn off that specific device.

Aside from receiving voice commands, smart speakers like Amazon Echo Dot also have several other handy features. You can use it as a white noise machine, a kitchen assistant, and even as a morning assistant to tell you what you have lined up for the day. And if you have multiple units set up in your home, you can use them as a whole-house speaker system when you're hosting a party, or as an intercom system to get your family to the dinner table without having to scream your lungs out.

The best thing about smart speakers is that they don't require any sort of permanent installation. You just need to plug it into an outlet for power and pair it to your smart home via Wi-Fi, and you're good to go. And if you're an audiophile and want to enjoy high-quality audio from your smart speakers, you can find several options from Bose, Sonos, and even Bowers & Wilkins in our list of the best smart speakers worth buying.