Why Mini Splits Aren't As Popular In The US As The Rest Of The World

How do you stay cool during the summer? If you live in the US, you probably use an energy-efficient window air conditioner or a different type of A/C like a central cooling unit. If you live anywhere else, you likely rely on a mini split — a ductless heating and cooling system that uses heat absorption to cool houses. Why aren't mini splits more popular in the US? Blame the government.

While the first mini split system was invented in the late 1950s, the technology didn't travel over to the US until the late 1960s via Comfort-Aire's Twin Pac, which was sold by Sears. However, the U.S. Congress cut that particular system's life short. Kind of, anyway; in 1987, Congress passed the National Appliance Energy Conservation Act, which set up energy efficiency ratings for electrical devices. The Twin Pac couldn't meet those standards, so retailers had to pull it from store shelves. But do you know what met the energy efficiency standards? Cooling systems that came preinstalled in many US homes.

Countless US households use air conditioning because it is a national treasure. Willis Carrier is credited for making the first modern AC unit in 1902, which gave rise to mass adoption of central air systems. By the 1950s and 60s, houses with air ducts were commonplace across the US, which uses central AC units or other cooling systems. Even if a house's original central AC units didn't meet new energy standards, it just made more sense to buy a new one that did. This is precisely why mini splits took off in countries outside the US: They didn't have the ductwork of American houses. Mini splits cooled European and Japanese homes without the need to install massive systems.