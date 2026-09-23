8 Different Types Of Air Conditioners & How To Pick The One You Need For Your Home

You might not think much about your air conditioner. That is, unless or until it has a problem. At that point, you are likely looking for a fix or, if it's really bad, a replacement. Whether you've been struck with curiosity about your home's AC or you need to invest in a new unit, there is a lot to know.

Not every type of air conditioner is compatible with every home, but that's only the beginning. In addition to figuring out what unit will work best for you (and your budget), you also have to consider costs, installation requirements, and even local regulations on what you can or cannot install in your house or apartment.

To help you narrow your options, here are eight types of air conditioners and what you need to know about each one. After the rundown of AC types, we'll look at how to pick the right unit for your home. We'll consider a handful of factors that could impact your budget, comfort, and the possibility of getting a citation from the local building authority.