Swamp Cooler Vs. A/C Units: What Are The Differences?

As temperatures begin to rise, signaling the change in seasons from spring to summer, many of us seek the comfort of artificially chilled air inside a building. Any unit capable of cooling an entire home or business during the heat of summer will require an investment to cover the up-front cost and potential ongoing maintenance. However, there are some budget-friendly options that can help you beat the summer heat.

Before throwing down any hard-earned cash on a solution, it's a good idea to understand the strengths and weaknesses of the options available in today's marketplace. The most popular choices for reducing the air temperature in your home or business are swamp coolers (also called evaporative coolers to avoid the swampy connotation) and the more conventional A/C, or air conditioning unit, both of which have a large portion of the system sitting outside.

Other solutions for smaller spaces include devices like the rotary-compressor Zero Breeze portable air conditioner or IcyBreeze, as seen on Shark Tank, which uses ice water stored in a cooler as a source for its cold air. We'll keep our focus on the more substantial cooling provided by evaporative swamp coolers and A/C units for now.