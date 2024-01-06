What Happened To IcyBreeze From Shark Tank Season 7?

While some people watch "Shark Tank" to watch a group of rich business owners rip apart absurd ideas, occasionally, a good idea makes it through, at least upon initial impressions. IcyBreeze, a company that boasted an inventive cooler that was also a personal AC unit, was one such creation that graced the show on Season 7.

In all the strange inventions featured on "Shark Tank," IcyBreeze seemed within the realm of reality. In theory, it solved a real problem for many people who camp or do outdoor activities. The concept was simple enough. People who enjoy the outdoors often need to use coolers to pack drinks and food, so why not take the cold air generated and use it as a portable, personal AC unit?

Though the company would fail to secure funding during its episode, the story of IcyBreeze is actually an interesting success, fueled by one founder with a very interesting background.