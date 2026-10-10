4 Mini Split Brands With Better Ratings Than Daikin

There are many different kinds of HVAC systems out there to cool and heat your home. However, not every solution is universal. Some homes can't accommodate a central air system, and not everyone wants to deal with or likes the aesthetic of a window unit or portable air conditioner. What you can then turn to is a ductless mini split air conditioner. This is a design that has one outdoor unit and one indoor unit, which can be mounted on the wall, ceiling, or elsewhere depending on the design. The two are connected by refrigerant tubing an electrical wiring through a hole in the wall. There are models designed for both single rooms and multiple rooms, and one of the top brands for these is Daikin, the Japanese company that also owns Goodman and Amana.

Daikin mini split air conditioners get solid ratings from both customers and experts alike. According to Consumer Reports, the Daikin Oterra mini split has the second-highest owner satisfaction score of all the mini split models tested by the publication, and it also receives good marks from CR's in-house testing for comfort, efficiency, room heating, and low noise, as well as an excellent brownout rating. AC Direct, one of the big names in A/C retailing, ranks Daikin among the best mini splits for those who live in a four-season climate or needs them for a large, commercial space. Daikin ratings are quite good, but there are several other mini split manufacturers out there that are much more universally liked. Here, we're going to look at four different brands that generally receive better overall ratings from customer and experts for their mini splits.