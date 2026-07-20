3 Air Conditioner Brands Owned By Daikin Industries

Obviously, the first brand we need to talk about is the one with the same name is at the overall conglomerate, Daikin. The company offers air conditioning systems for both residential home owners and for professionals looking to heat and cool their office, restaurant, or any other occupational setting. If you know what you want, you have the option for both modern and traditional air conditioning systems, though there are four times as many traditional systems as modern ones. For those unsure of what to get to cool their home, Daikin also gives you the option for consultation on a personalized system based on the details of your property.

Beyond the actual air conditioning systems themselves, you can also purchase Daikin-branded thermostats, including smart thermostats. There's also the Daikin ONE ecosystem solutions. These are a variety of products intended to improve the air quality of your home, including air cleaners, purifiers, and monitors. If you want to have a full smart home setup with Daikin, that's also an option.

Daikin doesn't sell its air conditioners directly. They have to be purchased through a contractor. On the company's website, you can enter your zip code to find one close to you, and depending on your location, the results could be quite plentiful. You can find Daikin air conditioner systems on the Walmart website, but it should be noted that these listings are actually put up by third party sellers that are just using Walmart as a storefront. Walmart does verify these companies, but you should look carefully at exactly which company you're actually buying the system from.