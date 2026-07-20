3 Air Conditioner Brands Owned By Daikin Industries
Daikin Industries has been in operation for just over 100 years. Those in the United States might not have realized that about the Japanese conglomerate, because it didn't make its way to the states until 2005. Although Carrier occupies the largest market share percentage in North America for air conditioners, Daikin Industries is actually the number one company in the world, accounting for roughly 15% of the global market share. In an industry that generates well over $300 billion a year — with rising global temperatures making it so that it'll most likely continue to grow — Daikin is really sitting pretty.
As is the case with so many companies that are this large, it's actually a conglomerate that owns several different companies, and as of 2026, Daikin owns three different air conditioner brands. None of these brands are among the most reliable HVAC brands on the market, but they are still pretty respectable brands that can deliver decent results for pretty fair prices. Here, we're going to look at the three different Daikin-owned A/C brands and see if any of them individually can provide something that the others can't, or perhaps, Daikin is simply slapping different nameplates on its products for the illusion of competition.
Daikin
Obviously, the first brand we need to talk about is the one with the same name is at the overall conglomerate, Daikin. The company offers air conditioning systems for both residential home owners and for professionals looking to heat and cool their office, restaurant, or any other occupational setting. If you know what you want, you have the option for both modern and traditional air conditioning systems, though there are four times as many traditional systems as modern ones. For those unsure of what to get to cool their home, Daikin also gives you the option for consultation on a personalized system based on the details of your property.
Beyond the actual air conditioning systems themselves, you can also purchase Daikin-branded thermostats, including smart thermostats. There's also the Daikin ONE ecosystem solutions. These are a variety of products intended to improve the air quality of your home, including air cleaners, purifiers, and monitors. If you want to have a full smart home setup with Daikin, that's also an option.
Daikin doesn't sell its air conditioners directly. They have to be purchased through a contractor. On the company's website, you can enter your zip code to find one close to you, and depending on your location, the results could be quite plentiful. You can find Daikin air conditioner systems on the Walmart website, but it should be noted that these listings are actually put up by third party sellers that are just using Walmart as a storefront. Walmart does verify these companies, but you should look carefully at exactly which company you're actually buying the system from.
Goodman
Although the actual Daikin name may not be super familiar to American customers, they're sure to be more familiar with another brand owned by the company, Goodman. After all, this is an American company which has been in operation since the mid-1970s. In its desire to expand further into the North American market, Daikin acquired Goodman back in 2012 for $3.7 billion, and it's among the ten most successful air conditioning companies in the United States.
Like the Daikin brand, Goodman specializes in producing relatively affordable, though not particularly extraordinary, A/C systems for homeowners. Goodman actually tied for last place in SlashGear's ranking of the major air conditioning brands. Despite that placement, we found it to be a fairly respectable workhorse company, but unfortunately, others are not quite so kind.
Among the 22 A/C brands analyzed by Consumer Reports, Goodman received the fifth-worst rating of all of them for owner satisfaction, earning embarrassing scores when compared with top-rated brands like Trane and American Standard. Goodman's reliability fared a bit better — meaning bang-on average in this case. The Daikin brand isn't included in Consumer Reports' ranking, so we can't know if owners are more or less keen on that sister company.
In terms of the actual products Goodman sells, they are incredibly similar to Daikin, including both traditional and modern A/C systems, smart thermostats, air quality products, and more. Once again, you'll need to look to independent contractors to purchase these Goodman products, which you can look up on the company website. It's also not a bad idea to hire a professional to determine if a Goodman A/C system is right for your home.
Amana
It should be noted that Goodman tied for last place on our air conditioner brand ranking list. Unfortunately, that tie was with the final A/C brand owned by Daikin, Amana. Considering the history of Amanda and Goodman, it's no surprise that the two were linked together in that article. Although Amana predates Goodman by about 40 years, it was eventually purchased by Goodman in 1997. Therefore, when Daikin bought Goodman in 2012, Amana went right along with it.
The product offering from Amana isn't all that different from the two other Daikin-owned brands, as it still caters to those looking for decently priced and effective products. It's still a range of traditional and modern air conditioners, heat pumps, gas furnaces, smart thermostats, cloud services for a smart home, and more. Finding an Amana product might prove to be a trickier task though. For example, if you're looking up dealers in Austin, TX, you will find numerous shops authorized to sell Daikin and Goodman products, yet for Amana, there's just one within a 50-mile radius. That's a shocking scarcity when you consider the availability of its sister brands.
Making that even more disappointing is that Amana earns slightly better ratings than Goodman. Consumer Reports scores Amana's reliability a couple of points higher than Goodman, and in owner satisfaction, it actually manages to crack the top ten of all the air conditioning brands rated. The owner satisfaction score is pretty average, but compared to Goodman, it's way out in front. Amana may not be the most widely available of the Daikin brands, but based on these ratings, the search may be worth it.