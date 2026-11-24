Who Makes Modlite Flashlights And Where Are They Manufactured?
Flashlights have become handy, must-have tools these days for camping and work around the shop. Among the most popular flashlight brands on the market, one of the relatively newer names is Modlite, which was founded in 2018. Now, these may not be the most powerful flashlights you can buy on Amazon (not counting the retailer-exaggerated ones), but Modlite is still a well-known brand.
Modlite flashlights are made by Modlite Systems, a U.S. company headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. It specializes in modular flashlight designs. The company is likely best known for its modular weapon lights and flashlights focused on military and law enforcement use. Fun fact: You can even find monthly discounts for products purchased by first responders, military, and veterans.
That being said, while Modlite flashlights are assembled in Boerne, Texas, a little more digging is in order. If you take a look at the company's other products, like its Noxon light series, you'll notice they're assembled in the USA with a mix of foreign and domestic parts, which isn't unusual nowadays. Modlite also uses LEDs imported from Japan, Korea, China, and Taiwan. Nonetheless, this indicates that not all parts for the Noxon line come from U.S. soil.
Are Modlite flashlights good for everyday use?
Being American-made is a good start, but how reliable are Modlite flashlights? Well, many police departments and elite teams depend on the company's products. That alone should speak for itself. The premium, high-end build sure helps here, but it makes Modlites less suitable for everyday carry (EDC). You can easily end up paying more than $300 for a handheld flashlight, which is not something many casual users (better yet, civilians) are prepared to do.
This is one of the reasons the company introduced the Noxon series. It's a more budget-friendly option that includes products such as the Evak and Havok, which are both priced at $180 on the official website. The series is potted and compatible with other Modlite products, so there's room for combinations. Still, some casual users aren't that keen on purchasing a Modlite strictly for EDC, especially considering that you can buy some of the most powerful EDC flashlights at a lower price.