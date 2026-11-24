Flashlights have become handy, must-have tools these days for camping and work around the shop. Among the most popular flashlight brands on the market, one of the relatively newer names is Modlite, which was founded in 2018. Now, these may not be the most powerful flashlights you can buy on Amazon (not counting the retailer-exaggerated ones), but Modlite is still a well-known brand.

Modlite flashlights are made by Modlite Systems, a U.S. company headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. It specializes in modular flashlight designs. The company is likely best known for its modular weapon lights and flashlights focused on military and law enforcement use. Fun fact: You can even find monthly discounts for products purchased by first responders, military, and veterans.

That being said, while Modlite flashlights are assembled in Boerne, Texas, a little more digging is in order. If you take a look at the company's other products, like its Noxon light series, you'll notice they're assembled in the USA with a mix of foreign and domestic parts, which isn't unusual nowadays. Modlite also uses LEDs imported from Japan, Korea, China, and Taiwan. Nonetheless, this indicates that not all parts for the Noxon line come from U.S. soil.