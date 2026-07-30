5 Of The Most Powerful Flashlights You Can Buy On Amazon
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Shopping for a flashlight can be overwhelming, whether you're stressing about finding the best model as your first everyday flashlight purchase or you're simply looking to grow your collection with something to meet a more specific need. There are a ton of popular flashlight brands to compare, new terminology to master, and countless flashlight models to see.
Because of how much information there is to sift through online, it's helpful to think about only one feature you'd like in a flashlight, like high brightness. That said, looking for the strongest flashlight you can buy on Amazon, specifically, can be difficult because some retailers greatly exaggerate how bright their flashlight models are. For example, it's not uncommon to see a random brand advertising a flashlight with a max output of one million or more lumens.
It's easy to spot false claims like these in the flashlight community, most of whom know that the Imalent MS32, which has a max brightness of 200,000 lumens, is currently regarded as the brightest commercial model available. But what about the average consumer? To avoid buying a flashlight with boldly incorrect brightness claims, try to find hands-on reviews for the model you're looking at, in which the reviewer performs multiple brightness output tests. Or, you could just let us do the research for you.
Imalent MS32 Flashlight (Max 200,000 Lumens)
Right now, the Imalent MS32 Flashlight is considered the brightest flashlight in the world, with up to 200,000 lumens of lighting power over 1,618 meters in its strongest mode. With that much power, it's no surprise this is also one of the most expensive flashlights we've come across, retailing at $749.95 full price. If you're on a tighter budget, some Redditors say Imalent's X75 Flashlight feels just as bright and saves you about $300
On the MS32, there are eight adjustable lighting modes to use, including Floodlight and Strobe, and the lowest brightness output is 80 lumens. At its lowest brightness, the flashlight can last up to 345 hours, according to Imalent's estimates; using it continuously at 40,000 lumens, it could last up to 45 minutes. By this logic, it won't last very long at its max brightness of 200,000 lumens, but in situations that require that much light, it's a great gadget.
Another concern with that much light is overheating, but Imalent has thought this through, giving the flashlight a design that prioritizes heat dissipation and incorporates a handle that remains safe to hold at max output. ZeroAir's review of the Imalent MS32 estimates that heat generated by the flashlight in Turbo mode can be felt a few feet away, even with the built-in fans running. When it's out of battery, it can be recharged via an included USB-C charging cable and power brick.
Sofirn Q8 Plus Flashlight (Max 16,000 Lumens)
If you're only looking to spend around $100 on a flashlight, the brightest option currently available on Amazon is the Sofirn Q8 Plus. It retails for $124.99, comes with a hefty rechargeable battery, and offers a maximum brightness of 16,000 lumens over 554 meters, though reviewer Tim McMahon was apparently able to produce much brighter results with this flashlight. At max brightness on its Turbo setting, the Q8 Plus lasts up to 2.5 hours; on its lowest Moon setting at only 5 lumens, the flashlight could last up to 40 days. In between these two brightness settings, there are three other modes to utilize: High (7,000 lumens), Med (1,800 lumens), and Low (200 lumens).
Going from 0-100% battery takes roughly five hours via a USB-C connection that supports 5V/3A charging, though Sofirn says a USB-C to USB-C cable isn't included with the flashlight. The Q8 Plus can also act as a power bank for your smartphone and other devices. Via blue and orange indicator lights, you can monitor the flashlight's battery when it gets low and while it's charging. Then, thanks to the flashlight's Anduril 2.0 user interface, you can experiment with different lighting modes, adjust speed and brightness of the strobe light setting, check the flashlight's battery voltage and temperature, and more.
Wuben X1 Pro Flashlight (Max 12,300 Lumens)
The Wuben X1 Pro Flashlight is a common recommendation among Redditors searching for bright flashlights on Amazon. At full price, it's $139.99, and it promises a max brightness of 12,300 lumens over 410 meters, utilizing the gadget's 8,650-lumen floodlight and 3,650-lumen spotlight together in Turbo mode.
Aside from Turbo mode, there are four other adjustable brightness modes when using both the floodlight and the spotlight, with respective max brightness levels of 3,000, 1,000, 400, and 20 lumens. A reviewer at ZeroAir found slightly lower yet still impressive max brightness outputs for Wuben's X1 Pro. To get the most out of its rechargeable battery, you can use only the X1 Pro's spotlight in Eco mode, outputting 10 lumens max, and it'll last up to 455 hours. Or, if you're in a situation where you have power to spare, the X1 Pro can double as a power bank, with a max output of 15 watts.
To keep this bright flashlight cool, Wuben designed it with a smart cooling system fitted with a high-speed fan that automatically kicks on when the device starts getting too hot and adjusts as needed. Or, if you prefer to control the fan yourself, it can be started manually by pressing the switch five times. The fan module is also easy to remove and replace, should it ever break.
Nitecore EDC37 Tactical Flashlight (Max 8,000 Lumens)
If you're shopping for a pocket-sized flashlight that's both super bright and incredibly durable, the Nitecore EDC37 Tactical Flashlight might be the model for you. Retailing at $139.95, this powerful device's floodlight delivers up to 8,000 max lumens of brightness (a claim that nearly holds up in testing done by Grizzly's Reviews) and its spotlight covers up to 420 meters, very impressive for a gadget that measures just 4.3 x 1.2 x 1.6 inches. There are no runtime estimates for the EDC37's floodlight or spotlight, but on its High setting (1,500 lumens), it can last up to 7.5 hours on a single charge, and on its Ultralow setting, up to 190 hours.
You can adjust brightness as needed with a simple button press, and there's a built-in OLED display that gives you real-time information on not only the flashlight's current brightness level, but also how much estimated runtime it has left in hours and minutes, the current battery percentage, where it's at in the charging process, and more. With support for 18-watt fast charging, the EDC37's 8,000mAh battery can fully charge in about two hours. To keep it cool while it's working and charging, Nitecore fitted this flashlight with an ATR module to help regulate output, an aluminum alloy heat sink, and a grille design meant to boost heat dissipation.
Wurkkos DL10R Dive Light (Max 4,500 Lumens)
When you think about different use cases for a bright flashlight, what first comes to mind is likely a scenario on land, like navigating an open field at night, camping, or even exploring a cave. Fewer people know there's a market for bright flashlights that can be fully submerged underwater, perfect for diving enthusiasts. On Amazon, one of the best and brightest waterproof flashlights is the $69 Wurkkos DL10R, which promises a max brightness of 4,500 lumens and a max beam distance of 287 meters.
In addition to its High brightness mode (4,500 lumens), there are two other brightness modes you can swap between: Medium (1,800 lumens) and Low (600 lumens). At its brightest, this flashlight has a pretty short runtime of 1.25 hours. Dropping it to Low brightness gives you about three extra hours of runtime. For safe underwater use, the DL10R is double-sealed with reinforced O-rings and has an IPX8 waterproof rating, which allows for submersion up to 100 meters. It's also made using an aluminum alloy with a hard-anodized finish that boosts resistance to corrosion and accidental impact.
Methodology
Quite a few flashlight models on Amazon are well-rated and yet advertise an insane max brightness output with no proof or outside reviews to back up the claims. For this reason, we went beyond simply looking for the brightest flashlights with a minimum number of user ratings and a good average star rating. In addition to making sure each flashlight model we selected had a minimum of 100 user ratings and a total rating of four-plus stars, we found a professional review from trusted enthusiast publications like Grizzly's Reviews, Max Gear EDC, ZeroAir, and more, with hands-on brightness tests to verify any claims made by a flashlight brand on Amazon.