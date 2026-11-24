The first product on our list is the 160W Anker Prime Charger. This is a GaN (Gallium Nitride) charger with three USB-C ports that lets you charge multiple devices at the same time. Additional features include an interactive touchscreen display and support for Anker's companion app. It also happens to be remarkably tiny (it's the size of an Apple AirPods Pro 3 case). The display shows how fast each device is charging, which charging mode is selected, and whether any specific charging mode is active.

As with other multiport chargers, the Anker Prime Charger's rated total power output (160W in this instance) refers to the maximum output it can deliver across all three ports simultaneously. On most chargers with multiple outputs, this means a certain USB-C port is rated to provide higher power output than the other ports. On this charger, however, all three USB-C ports are rated for 140W.

That said, when multiple devices are connected, the available power (160W) is shared between them. So, in one charging mode, a compatible laptop connected to the first USB-C port can be charged at 100W, while two other devices (say an iPhone and an Android smartphone) can receive 30W each. As of now, you can buy this charger on Amazon at a massively discounted price of $99.99, which is roughly 33% off its regular price of $149.99. For the $100 you pay for this, you get a feature-loaded charger that can fast-charge your gadgets at impressive speeds.