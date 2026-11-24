5 Anker Gadgets With Deep Discounts In November 2026
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Anker, one of the most popular brands in the mobile accessory segment, is known for offering deep discounts on its gadgets on a regular basis. It's not uncommon for its customers to wait for these sales before splurging on new devices from the company. So, if you've been planning to get an Anker charging accessory but missed the company's major sales events from earlier in 2026, you couldn't have asked for a better time than now. As part of the 2026 holiday season sales this November, retailers have slashed prices on several of Anker's charging accessories.
Each device that made it on our list has a discount that exceeds 30% off its standard retail price, and all five are charging accessories. That includes the company's 160W Prime charger, Prime Wireless Charging station, and the Prime docking station. These discounts are valid for a short time only, so if you're interested in any of them, you'll want to be sure you grab them before the sales end.
Anker 160W Prime Charger
The first product on our list is the 160W Anker Prime Charger. This is a GaN (Gallium Nitride) charger with three USB-C ports that lets you charge multiple devices at the same time. Additional features include an interactive touchscreen display and support for Anker's companion app. It also happens to be remarkably tiny (it's the size of an Apple AirPods Pro 3 case). The display shows how fast each device is charging, which charging mode is selected, and whether any specific charging mode is active.
As with other multiport chargers, the Anker Prime Charger's rated total power output (160W in this instance) refers to the maximum output it can deliver across all three ports simultaneously. On most chargers with multiple outputs, this means a certain USB-C port is rated to provide higher power output than the other ports. On this charger, however, all three USB-C ports are rated for 140W.
That said, when multiple devices are connected, the available power (160W) is shared between them. So, in one charging mode, a compatible laptop connected to the first USB-C port can be charged at 100W, while two other devices (say an iPhone and an Android smartphone) can receive 30W each. As of now, you can buy this charger on Amazon at a massively discounted price of $99.99, which is roughly 33% off its regular price of $149.99. For the $100 you pay for this, you get a feature-loaded charger that can fast-charge your gadgets at impressive speeds.
Anker Prime MagGo Wireless Charging Station
Next up, we have the Anker Prime MagGo Wireless Charging Station, a three-in-one charging station specifically designed for Apple users. It is designed to wirelessly charge three Apple devices at the same time. The main magnetic charging pad — designed for iPhones — can charge the latest iPhones (including the iPhone 18 Pro) wirelessly at speeds up to 25W. This stand can also tilt up to 80 degrees, so it can double as a phone stand when needed. The second charging pad is smaller than the one for iPhones and is designed to charge the Apple Watch and therefore has much lower speeds (5W). The third charging pad is located at the base of the charging station. This one is designed for wirelessly charging the Apple AirPods.
While functional, this charging station does make for a great addition to the bedroom decor thanks to its cool looks. The most interesting aspect of this device is the built-in display located at the base. It shows a variety of information ranging from charging speeds to the charging temperature, and can be customized using an app. When idle, the display also tells you the time, using one of the many clock faces available to display. The Anker Prime MagGo Wireless Charging Station gets Anker's TEC active cooling and ActiveShield 5.0 safety system, which help prevent overheating during charging. While this product usually retails for $229.99, this November, you can get it on Amazon for as little as $128.24, translating to a discount of 44%!
Anker Prime Charging Docking Station
If you have more gadgets than you have fingers, and are perennially on the lookout for as many charging and connectivity ports as possible, Anker's 14-in-one Prime Charging Docking Station is a must-have. This one product lets you not only charge multiple gadgets at the same time, but also increase the connectivity options for your computer by supporting fast data transfers and dual displays. It does this with two USB-C ports at the front and one at the rear (each capable of delivering 100W). However, their combined charging output is limited to 160W. There's a charging-focused USB-A port (rated for 12W) at the front as well. In addition to these, the front panel houses two additional USB-C data ports, as well as a USB-A data port, all rated for 10 Gbps.
The rear panel of this product features a single 1 Gbps Ethernet port as well as two HDMI ports capable of 4K@60Hz. Also visible here are three 480 Mbps USB-A ports for connecting low-bandwidth accessories such as a keyboard, mouse, printer, or USB receiver. Anker has also thrown in a 3.5mm audio port at the front, completing the comprehensive list of connectivity options. In addition to all these features, the product also gets a smart display on the front panel that shows vital charging- and connection-related information. This November, you can get the Anker Prime Charging Docking Station for $161.49, a massive 40% off its standard retail price of $269.99.
Anker Prime Power Bank (20K, 220W) with Charging Base
The fourth Anker product on this list is the Prime Power Bank, which offers a hybrid charging solution when used with its charging base. It comes with a total of six charging ports (three on the power bank and three on the charging base). When traveling, the power bank's 20,000 mAh capacity is more than capable of powering your gadgets multiple times over. Once at home, place the power bank onto the charging base, and plug your gadgets directly into it. There are two USB-C ports and one USB-A charging port on the power bank, with the same pattern repeating on the charging base as well. The power bank itself is charged by the charging base at 100W, which lets it charge back to 50% in less than 30 minutes.
The Anker Prime Power Bank also has a display that shows various types of information while charging. It also comes with an app that lets you monitor the device's stats in real time. The app can also be used to set various charging preferences for the power bank. As for the charging base, it can connect to your home Wi-Fi network, allowing you to create a charging group in Anker's app. Normally, this 20K version of the Anker Prime Power Bank and Charging Base combo sells for $279.99. However, as part of the ongoing sale, you can get them for $189.99 on Amazon, which is a cool $90 (or 32%) savings. Note that you can also buy it without the charging base, in which case the discounted price drops to $119.99.
Anker Prime 25W Qi2.2-Certified Palm-Sized 3-in-1 Foldable MagSafe Charger
The last Anker deal we found attractive involves the company's 25W foldable MagSafe Charger. This product is designed for wirelessly charging Apple products and has a comprehensive compatibility list extending up to the newest iPhone 18 Pro series. It's primarily intended for travelers, a fact which becomes obvious due to its foldable design. When folded, it is the size of your palm and weighs around 8 oz, about the same as an iPhone 18 Pro Max. Its compact shape allows it to easily fit inside your gadget pouch. As outlined earlier, the USP of this product is its foldable design, which lets it fit three charging pads in the space of one. In addition to the main charging pad at the front, it includes a pop-up wireless charging pad (intended for the Apple Watch) at the rear, plus another charging pad at the base for charging AirPods.
Its main charging pad supports the Qi2.2 standard, so it can wirelessly charge compatible Apple devices at up to 25W. At those speeds, an iPhone 18 Pro Max can reach 50% battery in around 30 minutes. To keep things cool while wirelessly charging, it features a proprietary cooling mechanism (called AirCool) that Anker says keeps the phone below 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit, helping protect long-term battery health. This Anker foldable MagSafe Charger also doubles up as a phone stand and lets users position the iPhone horizontally. As part of the ongoing sales, this wireless charger can be purchased on Amazon for $94.74, which is 37 percent off its list price of $149.99.