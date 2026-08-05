5 Anker Gadgets With Deep Discounts In August 2026
Anker has established itself as a popular electronics accessory maker in the U.S. since it arrived on the scene back in 2011. Anker's popular product offerings for the U.S. market range from chargers (wired and wireless) and power banks to hubs, docks, and cables. Outside of mobile accessories, Anker also sells UV printers, home security systems, and Soundcore-branded audio products.
Anker's products are sold in the U.S. through Amazon, and physical big-box stores including Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's as well as the company's own online store. The Anker store periodically offers potential customers massive discounts on several of its products. These sale events typically last for a very short duration, but are a great opportunity for anyone interested in getting hold of Anker's products.
As of August 2026, Anker has quite a few products on sale. In this curated list, we have only included devices that are discounted in excess of 30%. Let's now check out what these products are, and how affordable they have actually gotten during this sale.
Anker Prime Charger (100W, 3 Ports, GaN) and Anker Prime 240W USB-C to USB-C Cable
The first gadget to make it to this list is Anker's Prime Charger + USB-C cable combo. Originally priced at $104.98, it is now available for just $61.48, a discount of 40%. The Anker Prime Charger is a standard GaN wall charger featuring two USB-C ports (top – C1, middle- C2) and one USB-A port with a total power output of 100W shared across the three ports. The two USB-C ports are individually capable of charging compatible devices at full 100W speeds with a single device connected.
When the top USB port (C1) and second USB-C port (C2) are used together, the C1 port switches to 65W, while the C2 port switches to 35W charging. If the C1 port and the USB-A port are simultaneously used, the C1 port retains the 65W charging speeds, while the USB-A port will charge at 22.5W. If one attempts the same thing — but uses the C2 port simultaneously with the USB-A port — the charging speeds on both drop to just 12W, delivering a combined maximum output of 24W. When all three ports are used at once, the C1 port retains the 65W charging speeds, while the C2 and USB-A ports slow down to 12W each.
As for the Anker Prime USB-C to USB-C Cable, it is rated for 240W, and can easily handle the 100W power output of the Prime Charger. This USB 2.0 rated cable is designed for just charging purposes, and does not support screen mirroring. Anker claims that the cable is engineered to withstand over 300,000 bends and that it can withstand a wide range of temperature fluctuations.
Anker Prime Charging Docking Station with 240W USB-C to USB-C Cable
If you want more connectivity options and need something that offers more than just the ability to charge devices, it is worth considering the Anker Prime Charging Docking Station. Offered with the same 240W USB-C to USB-C Cable, this combo was originally priced at $304.98, but can be yours for $195.98, a 35% discount. The docking station features seven front-facing ports, and an equal number at the rear.
The ports at the front include two USB-C charging ports, rated at 100W each, in addition to two more USB-C data ports capable of 10Gbps transfer speeds. This is in addition to two USB-A ports, one dedicated for charging, and the other capable of 10Gbps data transfers. Completing the ports at the front is a 3.3 mm audio port for connecting headphones.
Moving to the rear, this is where users get the single 1 Gbps Ethernet port, followed by two HDMI ports capable of 4K@60Hz. There is an additional USB-C port upstream here, followed by three 480 Mbps USB-A ports that can be used to connect low-bandwidth accessories such as a keyboard, mouse, printer, or USB receiver.
Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1, MagGo, AirCool, Dock Stand)
The next Anker product is for people invested in the Apple ecosystem. The product in question — Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station — can wirelessly charge three Apple devices at the same time.
iPhones get a magnetic stand that can be adjusted up to 80 degrees, making it great for FaceTime calls. The second, smaller magnetic stand is designed for the Apple Watch and charges at 5W. The third charging pad is located at the base, which is designed for Apple's AirPods.
Besides providing users a clutter-free charging experience, the Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station also has several interesting features, including a thermoelectric cooler and fan which are designed to pull heat away from the phone, helping it maintain faster charging without thermal throttling. The other interesting feature is its built-in display which shows information such as charging power and temperature. It also comes equipped with Bluetooth and NFC connectivity, which allow users to control it through the Anker app. This app is where users can customize the clock display and choose between Boost, Ice, and Sleep modes. Anker ships this product with its own 65W USB-C adapter.
Normally priced at $229.99, the Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station is now available for just $149.99 — a 34% discount.
Anker Zolo Magnetic Wireless Charger
If you don't have multiple Apple devices, or simply do not want to spend a large sum of money on an expensive wireless charger, the Anker Zolo Magnetic Wireless Charger (1-Pack) is definitely worth a glance. This MagSafe-compatible wireless charger is rated to deliver 15W to compatible iPhones, and is compatible with all wireless charging-enabled iPhones released since the iPhone 12.
Offered in white and black color options, the Anker Zolo Magnetic Wireless Charger is made using a polycarbonate (PC) casing which aids in heat dissipation. Anker claims it uses a 32-bit AI-powered algorithm for increased efficiency. The Qi2-compatible wireless charger also features an aluminum module that claims to deliver consistent charging speeds without overheating. The product ships with a 5-foot-long cable, which makes it longer than standard wireless chargers.
The Anker Zolo Magnetic Wireless Charger used to retail for $27.99, but is currently discounted by almost 40%, and is available for just $16.79.
Anker Prime Charging Station (8-in-1, 240W) and USB-C to USB-C Cable (6 ft, 240W )
Last is the Anker Prime Charging Station, which offers a total of 8 connectivity options, including four 4 USB-C outlets and two USB-C outlets. While Anker calls it a "charging station," it is, for all practical purposes, a compact desktop power strip, since the last two "ports" happen to be dual pop-up AC outlets. The two pop-up outlets are conventional mains-power sockets for devices such as monitors, lamps and laptop power adapters.
Each of the four USB-C ports on the Anker Prime Charging Station is rated to deliver up to 140W when used alone with a compatible device and cable. The two USB-A ports support up to 12W each. Like several other products discussed earlier, this is a combo offer that includes Anker's 240W USB-C to USB-C charging cable. Originally priced at $152.98, as part of the ongoing discounts, this combo can be purchased for $106.98, which is a cool $46 off, translating to a 30% discount.
As with most promotions and sales, these discounted prices are available only for a limited time, so you'll want to act quickly if any of these deals catch your eye.