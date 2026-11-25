In the Finder app, sometimes you might see a little cloud icon next to files you have in your iCloud storage. It's easy to miss at first, but once you spot it, it's hard to ignore. Confusingly, the icon manifests in six different variants that show you the present status of the file in your iCloud Drive, such as whether it's uploaded, currently being backed up, or if it can't be stored in the cloud.

If you actively use iCloud to back up files on your Mac, one common status you might see is a cloud with a downward arrow inside it. This indicates that the file is located only in iCloud storage, safe and backed up, but isn't on your machine. If you wish to access it, you have to download it first. You can do so by simply double-clicking the file to open it or clicking the cloud icon itself. Once downloaded, you will be able to use the file offline. You'll also see the icon disappear, indicating that it's now officially stored locally.

Another icon variant is a cloud drawn with a dotted outline. That indicates your file is "Waiting to Upload" and hasn't been stored in iCloud just yet. These are the most common variants you'll see, but it doesn't end here.