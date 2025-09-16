iCloud Storage: Different Plans, Prices, And If It's Worth Paying For More

There was a time when referencing a cloud likely meant discussing the weather. Now, most of us understand that the cloud refers to remote data storage, where our files, photos, contacts and more are stored off-site so we can access them through the internet. Apple provides all of its users with a free cloud service, iCloud. When you have an Apple account, you automatically receive 5 GB of free storage along with a free email account. You can store files, photos, passwords, and other data separate from your Apple device in iCloud. It can also be used to back up your device, and if you have multiple Apple devices, your data is automatically shared across them all.

When it comes to modern storage, 5 GB is not considered substantial. If users have a lot of videos or high-resolution photos on their Apple device, they will quickly run out of free storage space. Considering most of us have hundreds, if not thousands, of photos on our phones these days, it's not enough storage for the majority of Apple users, which is why Apple offers a premium cloud subscription called Apple+. This service offers three tiers of storage capabilities, starting at $0.99 per month, with the top-tier plan costing $69.99 per month. These plans also offer additional features that are only available to subscribers.