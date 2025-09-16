iCloud Storage: Different Plans, Prices, And If It's Worth Paying For More
There was a time when referencing a cloud likely meant discussing the weather. Now, most of us understand that the cloud refers to remote data storage, where our files, photos, contacts and more are stored off-site so we can access them through the internet. Apple provides all of its users with a free cloud service, iCloud. When you have an Apple account, you automatically receive 5 GB of free storage along with a free email account. You can store files, photos, passwords, and other data separate from your Apple device in iCloud. It can also be used to back up your device, and if you have multiple Apple devices, your data is automatically shared across them all.
When it comes to modern storage, 5 GB is not considered substantial. If users have a lot of videos or high-resolution photos on their Apple device, they will quickly run out of free storage space. Considering most of us have hundreds, if not thousands, of photos on our phones these days, it's not enough storage for the majority of Apple users, which is why Apple offers a premium cloud subscription called Apple+. This service offers three tiers of storage capabilities, starting at $0.99 per month, with the top-tier plan costing $69.99 per month. These plans also offer additional features that are only available to subscribers.
iCloud+ plans and pricing
If you need to upgrade to iCloud+, you should weigh the options to see which plan is the best fit for your needs. The basic plan has 50GB of storage, ten times the free 5GB that Apple offers all users. This plan should suffice if you want to back up one device and store some images and videos. At $0.99 per month, most would consider this a great deal.
The second Apple+ tier offers 200GB of storage for $2.99 per month. This plan is a good choice if you have multiple Apple devices that you want to back up to the cloud, or if you have a large library of photos and videos. The third tier allows users to select from 2TB (Terabyte), 6TB, or 12TB of storage. The 2TB plan is $9.99 per month, the 6TB plan is $29.99, and the 12TB plan costs $59.99 per month.
The 2TB plan is a great choice if you have family members with multiple devices, along with your own devices. You can share your plan with up to five individuals in your Apple family. The company also revealed 6TB and 12TB plans in 2023 intended for small businesses.
How to choose a plan
If you're trying to select a plan and can't decide which is best, there are a few factors to consider. In addition to photos and videos, your iCloud+ account will also be used to store your app data, contacts, calendar, email, notes, and reminders. It can also be used to back up your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, along with your iCloud Music Library and your desktop and documents for macOS. You'll want to select a plan that can accommodate all of your storage needs.
All iCloud+ plans include more than just added cloud storage. Subscribers also get HomeKit Secure Video support for one camera, a custom email domain, and a Hide My Email service that allows you to create a random email address to use when you want to keep your personal email address private. Along with the monthly fee, some states will add tax to the monthly payment. You can upgrade to iCloud+ from any device by going to your Apple ID under settings and selecting iCloud.