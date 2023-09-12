Apple iCloud+ Is Getting Up To 12TB Of Storage

Apple's iCloud service has several uses and features, though how much you get out of it is primarily driven by how much storage space you need. Up to now, users have had four options when it comes to their iCloud capacity: 5GB, 50GB, 200GB, and 2TB — but a blink-and-you'll-miss-it announcement during the September 2023 Apple Event revealed plans to expand the services options well beyond that 2TB maximum.

Soon, iCloud+ users (i.e. those who subscribe and pay for more storage than the initial 5GB-for-free regular plan) will have the choice to expand to either 6TB or 12TB of cloud storage. Both new plans also retain the same iCloud+ features as the lower tiers.

You'll still have access to perks like custom iCloud email addresses and the privacy-focused Hide My Email, as well as much more storage space for photos, videos, and other files. The expanded tiers can also make use of Family Sharing, meaning everyone on your shared plan will have a larger pool of available space to store their digital media.