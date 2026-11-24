A key part of staying safe when docking or when you're out on the water is being able to understand the meanings of the flags that officials, agencies, and other boaters display. However, there are so many of them that it's easy to overlook a few. One particularly important flag that's worth remembering is a set of two red pennant flags: It's part of the warning system used by the Coastal Warning Display Program, and it's there to warn you about an upcoming or existing gale-force winds.

Specifically, the flag warns that there are consistent winds or frequent gusts of between 34 knots (39 mph) and 47 knots (54 mph) inclusive. These conditions can either be current or forecast to happen imminently, but either way, they're a sign that boaters should prepare accordingly. Low visibility means that there's little point in flying the flags at night, so instead, boating stations that use the system will display two lights instead. Those lights are arranged vertically, with a white circular light at the top and a red circular light at the bottom.

If you see one red pennant flag rather than two, it's a small craft advisory warning. This warning informs boaters that there will be brisk winds in ice-covered waters. At night, that small craft advisory warning is displayed using two vertically-stacked lights, but this time, the red light is at the top and the white light is at the bottom.