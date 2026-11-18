If you aren't familiar with the International Code of Signals (ICS), you might not know that a boat waving the checkered yellow-and-black flag has an important message for you: Stop your vessel immediately. Known as the Lima flag in the ICS, this distinct pattern should be taken as an urgent directive from the boat waving it. Don't pass by it like it's nothing; it's a signal that you need to stop your boat right away.

Of course, boats can't just slam on the brakes like a car can. (Hence the 100-foot rule in boating.) At the sight of a checkered yellow-and-black flag, you should nevertheless do your best to slow down and stay put until you can figure out why that boat is flying that flag in the first place. Perhaps there's an obstacle you'll collide with if you continue on. Or maybe there's a chance of running aground up ahead. Whatever the reason ultimately may be, there's specific information that another boat is trying to communicate to you, and they'd like you to stop and hear it.